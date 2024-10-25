Films Feature History, Impacts of the Cannonsville Reservoir

UNADILLA—The Unadilla Historical Association will screen two films about the Cannonsville Reservoir beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at the William Bauer Community Center.

“Indian Summer” is a 28-minute film, shot in 1957, depicting the emotional displacement of the local communities and the construction of the dam. It features long-time Unadilla resident Ralph Vanderlip, whose family moved to Unadilla when their land was taken. The musical score for the film was composed by folk artist Pete Seeger and is a strong example of mid-century American folk music, organizers said.

The second showing, “Fall of Cannonsville,” is a 21-minute film that speaks to the many social and political issues that remain highly debated topics throughout American history: environmental justice, eminent domain and property rights, and rural versus suburban interests.

According to a media release, these films were recently remastered and preserved by Charles Cadkin and the Delaware County Historical Association with funds from the National Film Preservation Foundation.

“Thousands of people had to move to neighboring towns and villages upon the taking of their land. Unadilla had its share of newcomers,” the release reads. “We invite anyone with photos, mementos or memories of any of the villages that are now under the Cannonsville Reservoir to bring their items to share with the audience.”

“Archives in an Envelope,” articles and photos that the DCHA has put together on the reservoir history, will also be on display.

This event is free and open to the public, though donations are gladly accepted.

The William Bauer Community Center is located at 246 Main Street, Unadilla. There is plenty of free parking in the lot across the street, organizers said, and, “as always, the popcorn machine will have free treats for all to enjoy.”