Regional News Briefs: October 25, 2024

Community Foundation Observes Estate Planning Week

JOHNSON CITY—The Community Foundation for South Central New York announced that it will observe National Estate Planning Awareness Week, which runs from Monday through Sunday, October 21-27. An estimated 56 percent of Americans do not have an estate plan in place, making it a critically overlooked aspect of financial wellness. Much hardship, financial or otherwise, can be diminished by advanced planning. Estate planning involves the growth, conservation and transfer through an individual’s lifetime and after their death. The Community Foundation offers assistance to people who wish to make charitable bequests and ensure that the donors’ wishes are honored. To begin a discussion, contact a trusted financial advisor or Community Foundation Executive Director Tina Barber at (607) 772-6773 or donorswhocare.org.

Rural Health Initiative To Begin

GOWANDA—The New York State Association for Rural Health will partner with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ new national “Risk Less, Do More” campaign to raise awareness of the latest flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. They will provide important information on these common, deceptively dangerous respiratory viruses and the latest counter-measures to New Yorkers, especially those at increased risk. During a six-month period last winter, these three diseases caused more than 800,000 hospitalizations across the country. Without immunization, risks are higher, especially for older adults, long-term care home residents, pregnant people, people in rural areas, and some racial and ethnic groups including Black and Hispanic Americans. Visit RiskLessDoMore.hhs.gov or nysarh.org for more information.

School Food Infrastructure Grant Available

NEW YORK STATE—$10 million is available through Round 2 of New York’s Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program, State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced. First unveiled in the governor’s 2023 State of the State address, the program provides $50 million over five years to improve meal preparation and distribution for K-12 students. It is intended to facilitate on-site preparation of fresh, nutritious meals and increase the use of healthy local food products. The program requires funded facilities to serve multiple school districts and support local communities. Applications are due at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. For more information or to apply, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0358-new-york-state-regional-school-food-infrastructure-grant-program. There will be a virtual information session at noon on Tuesday, October 29, which will be recorded and posted to the Department website.

Apiary Industry Advisory Committee to Meet

ALBANY—New York State’s Department of Agriculture and Markets announced that its Apiary Industry Advisory Committee will meet from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30. The meeting will be held in the Orchard Room at 10B Airline Drive in Albany, with an alternate location for video conference access at the Dyce Lab for Honey Bee Studies, 201 Freese Road in Ithaca. Members of the public may also view the meeting online at https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=me9a830c126d58c2d4a5cbca2fd6bb0fa.

NFIB Survey Shows Shaky Confidence

ALBANY—The National Federation of Independent Business released a survey showing historically low small business optimism on Thursday, October 10. The Optimism Index rose by 0.3 points in September to 91.5, the 33rd consecutive month below the 50-year average of 98. The Uncertainty Index rose 11 points to 103, the highest reading recorded. Business owners reported fewer capital outlays and more unfilled job openings than usual. NFIB’s surveys are conducted with a random sample of the organization’s membership each month. For more information, visit https://www.nfib.com/surveys/small-business-economic-trends/.

Price Chopper Helps Raise Disaster Relief Funds

SCHENECTADY—Price Chopper/Market 32 and NEWS10abc raised $150,000.00 for American Red Cross disaster response efforts over the last two months. In response to recent extreme weather, including hurricanes Helene and Milton, the company increased its initial $10,000.00 match to bring the total to an even $150,000.00. The American Red Cross responds to more than 64,000 disasters each year with a workforce composed almost entirely of volunteers.

Trucking Industry Questions Electrification Timeline

NEW YORK—The Trucking Association of New York, along with industry members and state Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, held a joint webinar to highlight concerns about Advanced Clean Truck regulations set to take effect next year. The requirement in question requires a certain percentage of new trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles starting in January 2025, although the industry says that current infrastructure and equipment are insufficient to support the transition. They say that the rushed timeline could damage truck dealers and operators across the state, and that 90 percent of communities in the state depend exclusively on trucks to move goods.

30,000 Southern Tier Residents Enroll in MSP

NEW YORK STATE—Nearly 1 million New Yorkers, including more than 30,000 in the Southern Tier region, have enrolled in the state-administered Medicare Savings Program over the last two years, Governor Kathy Hochul’s office announced. Eligible older adults can save an estimated average of $7,400.00 per year in healthcare costs with the MSP, and eligibility has expanded significantly. Medicare open enrollment is open through Saturday, December 7; New Yorkers can join the MSP at any point during the year, but enrollment season offers countless opportunities to learn about the benefits. Call the Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program’s toll-free hotline at 1 (800) 701-0501 for more information.