First Local Case In Three Weeks Reported Today

CDC image of the coronavirus

COOPERSTOWN – The first case of coronavirus in more than three weeks has surfaced in Otsego County, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported this afternoon.

All contacts have been notified and are in quarantine, she said.

This case not associated with the Unadilla Livestock Auction; Bond issued an alert Friday afternoon after learning an out-of-county individual who attended without a mask had later come down with COVID-19.

She urged people: Stay home when you are feeling ill, wear a mask when you cannot maintain a 6-foot distance and practice social distancing.

The current COVID numbers are:

• 63 total confirmed cases
• 0 hospitalized
• 57 recovered from illness
• Five deaths
• 13 people on quarantine/isolation

