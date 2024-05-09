First Richfield Local Planning Committee Meeting Is Tonight

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Town of Richfield was selected by the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council to receive a $4.5 million award from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul through the NY Forward program. Investment from this program will allow Richfield to develop a Strategic Investment Plan and implement key catalytic projects to advance the community’s vision for downtown improvements.

The NY Forward Local Planning Committee is co-chaired by Larry Frigault, Town of Richfield supervisor, and Carolyn A. Lewis, director of legislative affairs and grants for Bassett Medical Center and Mohawk Valley REDC board member, and consists of 11 other members representing a diverse cross section of the Richfield community.

The LPC’s first meeting will be held on Thursday, May 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs, and is open to the public. The six-month process to develop the SIP will include at least two separate community meetings to gather input from town and village residents and at least two additional outreach sessions at a to-be-determined community event.

More information about the Richfield NY Forward process and a full schedule of meetings and opportunities to participate in public workshops will be available on the Town of Richfield’s website, townofrichfieldny.com, in the near future.

NY Forward was launched in 2022 to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller communities, with a focus on hamlets, villages, and neighborhood-scale commercial centers. NY Forward is led by the Department of State, in close partnership with Empire State Development, NYS Homes and Community Renewal, and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. For more information, visit https://www.ny.gov/programs/ny-forward.