Letter from Elise Fisher

Reminder To Adopt vs. Shop

State Department of Agriculture and Markets Division reports reveal that a Mount Upton-area animal dealer was keeping dogs in “excessively chewed” and inadequately sanitized enclosures, deprived dogs of protection from inclement weather, failed to have dogs examined by a veterinarian in over a year, lacked licenses for four of them, and more, all in violation of state law.

The neglect found at this operation is exactly why PETA urges the public never to buy from breeders or pet stores.

If you are ready to welcome a new family member into your home, please adopt an animal.

Elise Fisher

Evidence Analyst, PETA

Norfolk, VA