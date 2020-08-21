LETTER from Pamela Fitch Tausta

No Mask? No Dr.’s Excuse?

HMMMM!

To the Editor:

It is hard to go to the store and have people tell you they have a doctor’s excuse to not wear a mask. The rest of us take the risk.

If they go to the American Disability Association site, they will see that the alternatives for them are not in-your-face responses but using face shields or order and pick-up services. These are available at our grocery stores and other sites.

Doctors’ excuses are mentioned at Stewart’s. It is too bad these otherwise healthy-looking people have such limited job opportunities.

Masks are normally needed for health-care service, dental work, construction, painting, metal work, science lab work, chemical work, lawn care, emergency work and many other jobs.

Unfortunately, these people mean that many of us elderly people do not feel we can patronize our local establishments.

PAMELA FITCH TAUSTA

Oneonta