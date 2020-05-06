Fly Creek EMT Squad Welcomes Ambulance

Among ruminations that “we’ve come a long way in 12 years,” the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Emergency Squad gathered to welcome a brand new Horton Ambulance as it arrived at the station at 5 p.m. today. Officers posing with the squad’s pride and joy are, from left, Fire Chief Chris Voulo, 1st Assistant Jess Lanza, Second Assistants Henry Hight and Adam Kantor, Squad Capt. Rick Kelly, and Fire Police Capt. John Phillips, joined by other EMTs and volunteers. Inset, Kelly helps wash down the new vehicle, which replaces a second-hand one bought a dozen years ago from Alabama. “It served us well,” Kelly said, but “we thought Fly Creek deserves the best.” The ambulance includes a power-load system for stretchers, four-wheel drive, state of the art controls and LED lights. (Jim Kevlin /AllOTSEGO.com)