Rayna Gellert and Kieran Kane start the Oneonta Concert Association season on Saturday, September 6. (Photo provided)

Folk Stars To Kick Off Oneonta Concert Series Next Month

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Concert Association will kick off its 97th season right after Labor Day, when two folk legends perform at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, on Saturday, September 6 at 3 p.m.

Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert are on tour and will play folk tunes from their fourth album together, titled “Volume 4.” They will be traveling all the way from their home in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a press release.

Rayna Gellert had a solo career as a fiddler. Some news outlets call her the best fiddler in the world. Kieran Kane had a solo career as a singer songwriter. They met at a bluegrass festival in California and became a power couple in the music industry. Both play guitar and harmonize melodies. Kane also plays banjo.

“The acoustics inside First United Methodist Church are outstanding,” said trombonist Paul Blake, who performed for OCA in April.

The sounds reverberate off the thick stone walls inside the church. Hosting the event there also keeps ticket prices affordable, organizers said.

Adults pay $30.00 to hear the live performance, which will last roughly two hours. Students pay just $15.00, and children can attend for free.

The second OCA concert of the season, set for Saturday, October 4 at 3 p.m., features David Snyder, young, high energy, rock musician. Snyder trained as a classical pianist until deciding that playing his own compositions was more fun than playing Bach, Handel and Mendelsohn. Teaching young artists is another passion of his.

Snyder has performed with renowned artists such as Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube. He also gained popularity when he was chosen to appear on “America’s Got Talent.” Traveling to Oneonta from Los Angeles, California, Snyder will showcase his unique blend of comedy, improvisation and musical storytelling on piano, OCA officials said.

OCA season passes are available for $120.00, which covers admission to all five performances, one of which is free. Three of the season’s concerts are in 2026.

To learn more, visit www.oneontaconcertassociation.org.