FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Disagree? You Must Be Crazy

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed. It’s as if they are members of a cult,” Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson said of Trump supporters on Jan. 12.

Former CBS news anchor Katie Couric agreed.

“How are we going to really, almost, deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?” she asked Bill Maher.

And both CNN and Vanity Fair ran interviews with Steven Hassan, former Moonie and author of “The Cult of Trump,” discussing the best way to help Trump cultists escape the supposed abusive authoritarian who supposedly rules their minds.

…Defining political dissent as a psychological problem is a Soviet trick. They invented a new disease, “sluggish schizophrenia,” and explained that even though the subject might not display any symptoms of ordinary schizophrenia, his unfounded allegations against the government showed it was gradually coming on.

Only a madman could possibly dislike the Soviet idyll. American Marxists think the same: only a brainwashed cult-member could possibly support Trump.

JANE STANNUS

The Spectator, Feb. 2, 2021