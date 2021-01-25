For First Time, Induction Class Revealed Locally

MLB Network Will Broadcast

From Revered Hall Of Plaques

COOPERSTOWN – Live from the Hall of Plaques for the first time, the Hall of Fame Class of 2121 will be revealed on an MLB Network Broadcast at 6 p.m. tomorrow, the Hall announced a few minutes ago.

MLB Network will air extensive coverage, interviews and analysis beginning at 3 p.m. ET, then televise Hall of Fame President Tim Mead’s announcement of the results. The announcement will be simulcast on MLB.com and at facebook.com/baseballhall.

This is the 77th year of balloting by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

The 2021 BBWAA ballot features 25 players, including 11 new candidates and 14 returnees. Any candidate who receives votes on at least 75 percent of all ballots cast will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.

The 25 candidates (with the returnees in bold and their 2020 BBWAA election percentage in parentheses) include: Bobby Abreu (5.5%), Barry Bonds (60.7%), Mark Buehrle, A.J. Burnett, Roger Clemens (61.0%), Michael Cuddyer, Dan Haren, LaTroy Hawkins, Todd Helton (29.2%), Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones (19.4%), Jeff Kent (27.5%), Andy Pettitte (11.3%), Aramis Ramírez, Manny Ramírez (28.2%), Scott Rolen (35.3%), Curt Schilling (70.0%), Gary Sheffield (30.5%), Sammy Sosa (13.9%), Nick Swisher, Shane Victorino, Omar Vizquel (52.6%), Billy Wagner (31.7%) and Barry Zito

As of now, the Class of 2020 – Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker – and any elected members of the Class of 2021 will be inducted July 25 in Cooperstown. For the latest information about the Induction Ceremony and travel packages to Cooperstown through Sports Travel and Tours, please visit baseballhall.org/hofw.