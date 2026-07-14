TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, July 15

Cooperstown Community

Band in Spring Park

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. “Concerts in the Park: Cooperstown Community Band.” Toe-tapping variety show. Spring Park, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0964.

POTTERY—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “All About Cups.” Two-day workshop exploring cups and mugs in detail. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/AllAboutCups2dayworkshop

OUTDOORS—10 a.m. to noon. Kayak ‘Round Otsego Lake! Bring your own kayak or rent one. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. bailey.webster@parks.ny.gov or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1459867819520829&set=a.351163397057949

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except tagged jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday at the Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pepper pineapple pork, rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

EDUCATION—Noon to 1 p.m. “Personal Enrichment Lunch and Learn: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances.” Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122178831650749882&set=a.122101419512749882

SUMMER MOVIES—Noon. “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.” Worcester-Schenevus Library at the Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1309487021319969&set=a.418484840420196

TECH HELP—1:30-4:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

POTTERY—2 p.m. “Teen Pottery Painting with Jasmine Crowe.” Free; supplies included. Registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=590508&PK=

JOB FAIR—2-4 p.m. Presented by the New York State Department of Labor at the SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182717712749882&set=a.122101419512749882

LIBRARY—2:30-4:30 p.m. “St. Tim’s Library Corner.” Held each Wednesday. Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library at St. Timothy’s Church, 1776 County Road 34, Westford. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1286193756982629&set=a.418484840420196

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

TEEN BOARD GAMES—3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

GARDENING—4:30 p.m. “Family Gardening Program.” Featuring garden arts and crafts, harvesting from the Victory Garden, and demonstrations on how to make pickles and dilly beans. Great for families with children ages 3-11. No experience necessary. Free; registration required. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego County Grow Garden, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/07/15/family-gardening-program-part-2

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

PAGES IN THE PARK—6 p.m. Cooperstown comes together to read peacefully in the park. Bring a book/magazine, a blanket or chair, a snack or two, and yourself. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10100552280622910&set=gm.27343536365279215&idorvanity=321873527872198

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-8 p.m. Rickety Fence. Mix of folk, folk-rock, classic rock, Americana and country tunes. Free. Knapp Park, Corner of Main Street and County Highway 11A, Laurens. (607) 441-5431.

THEATER—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” with a 1969 twist. Tickets required. Held Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/13. Presented by the Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1453 or https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerGlobeTheatre

MUSIC FESTIVAL—7 p.m. “Windsync: Reverberations.” Presented by the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

CONCERT—7 p.m. Cooperstown Summer Music Festival presents “WindSync: Reverberations.” Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (800) 316-8559 or cooperstownmusicfest.org

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