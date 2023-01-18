FoVL Present Immigration Programs

COOPERSTOWN

On Sunday, January 22 from 3-4 p.m., Friends of the Village Library will present “Community Voices: Our Immigrant Stories,” featuring a panel of local and regional neighbors who will share stories of their immigration experiences. The program is in the third floor Ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street.

On February 1, the Village Library will install a traveling exhibition from the New York State Library called “The Immigrant Experience,” which spans 100 years of stories and photographs about the state’s immigration history.

Both the speaker program and the exhibition are free and open to the public. For more information, call (607) 547-8344.