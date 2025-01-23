American Hospital Association Regional Executive Michael Draine presents an award for 100 years of AHA membership to A.O. Fox Hospital’s Joan R. MacDonald. (Photo provided)

Fox Hospital Recognized for 100 Years of AHA Membership

ONEONTA—The American Hospital Association has honored Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta in appreciation of its 100 years of participation in the AHA. A.O. Fox Hospital is part of Bassett Healthcare Network.

AHA Regional Executive Michael Draine presented the award to Joan R. MacDonald, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, vice president of Patient Care Services, and vice president of Operations at A.O. Fox Hospital on Thursday, December 5.

“The American Hospital Association is proud to recognize Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital for this major milestone,” said Draine. “We commend the leaders, caregivers and all other team members at A.O. Fox Hospital for the past century of dedication to patients. We look forward to many years to come.”

According to a media release, A.O. Fox Hospital opened in 1901. In the decades that followed, the building expanded to the 67-bed hospital that it is today. The hospital provides emergency services and comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services and houses a sleep disorders center. It shares a campus with A.O. Fox Nursing Home, a 130-bed long-term care facility. Its outpatient facility, FoxCare Center, offers primary care, internal medicine, pediatrics, cancer care, heart care, women’s health, dental care, laboratory services, radiology services, and other outpatient services. The hospital’s affiliation with Bassett Healthcare Network began in 2010.

“This AHA milestone is a testament to a century’s worth of quality, community-minded, patient-centered care provided by A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital to the people of Oneonta and the surrounding area,” said McDonald. “This recognition belongs to everyone who has worked here, both past and present.”

Last year, Bassett Healthcare Network’s O’Connor Hospital in Delhi was recognized by the AHA for 50 years of membership. Founded in 1898, the AHA is the national organization that represents and advocates for hospitals, healthcare networks, and their patients, ensuring members’ perspectives and needs are heard and addressed in national health policy.