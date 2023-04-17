FoxCare Fitness Space to Remain Open

Bassett Healthcare Network and Oneonta Family YMCA

Reach Agreement

ONEONTA—Bassett Healthcare Network and A.O. Fox Hospital announced today that they have reached an agreement with the Oneonta Family YMCA to keep FoxCare Fitness open to the public. Effective June 6, Bassett will begin leasing the space to the Oneonta Family YMCA and the facility will remain open, operated by the YMCA.

“Over the past couple of months, many members of FoxCare Fitness and the Oneonta community have shared with me how important this facility is to them,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and chief executive officer of Bassett Healthcare Network. “I am thrilled that we are partnering with the Oneonta Family YMCA to preserve this unique facility and service to the community.”

The two organizations are currently working to finalize details on operations, membership, staffing, specific space features and other provisions for the Oneonta Family YMCA’s oversight while maintaining key services to the community. The facility will continue to offer cardiovascular exercise machines, weightlifting and body-building equipment, a fitness studio, a strength and conditioning studio with functional training amenities, and pool facilities (including both the lap pool and therapy pool). More information will be forthcoming. Services will remain uninterrupted up to and through the transition date.

“The Oneonta Family YMCA is very excited to enter into this partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network and A.O. Fox Hospital,” said Frank Russo, executive director of the Oneonta Family YMCA. “This is a true community collaboration that will benefit Oneonta and its surrounding communities. We would like to thank Bassett for their flexibility and solutions-oriented approach.”

A.O. Fox Hospital will continue to operate outpatient cardiac, physical, occupational, and pulmonary rehabilitation services within the FoxCare Fitness space.

“Bassett is continually embracing its foundational strategy of building partnerships with organizations, like the Oneonta Family YMCA, that share our mission of improving the health and wellness of our communities so we can better serve our patients,” shared Dr. Ibrahim. “I am incredibly grateful to Frank Russo and the Oneonta Family YMCA for their collaboration and dedication to our community.”