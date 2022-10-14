Free Composting Offered at Market

Cooperstown Composting is now offering a free weekly compost drop-off outside of the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market while the market is underway.

Accepted materials are: fruits and peels; tea bags and coffee grounds; vegetables; egg shells; yard clippings; leaves and flowers; cardboard and paper; meat and dairy; and table scraps. Plastics, animal waste, glass, metals, and waxed or glossy paper are prohibited.

The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is located at 101 Main Street, Cooperstown, in Pioneer Alley.