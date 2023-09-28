Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Michael French

Benton Won’t Leave Us Behind

I had the privilege of meeting MacGuire Benton during our annual Unadilla Fire Department chicken barbeque at the Carnival of Sales in Unadilla. MacGuire came to volunteer and stepped right in to help. He showed real interest in what this community is all about and all it has to offer. MacGuire didn’t stop there.

Continuing his show of support, he came to our Annual Gun Show and Raffle at the Unadilla Rod and Gun Club to assist in selling raffle tickets for the Fire Department. He took the time to get to know my family and many members of our community.

I was born and raised in Unadilla and have raised my children here. I served as town councilman and as a firefighter with the Unadilla Fire Department for over 30 years, serving 10 years as assistant fire chief and five years as fire chief. I have met many people. MacGuire’s enthusiasm, leadership, willingness to get the job done, and his commitment to listening to the people is exactly what we need in county government. He’s proven his abilities as a village trustee, as Otsego County deputy elections commissioner and as a business professional.

MacGuire has shown up, pitched in and I know he won’t leave our community behind. I urge you to support MacGuire Benton for Otsego County clerk.

Michael French
Town of Unadilla

