From Jail Replacement to SWCD: All in a Day’s Work for County Reps

GRAHAM VICKERS

(Photo provided)

By MONICA CALZOLARI

COOPERSTOWN

The Otsego County Board met on Wednesday, February 5 and board members heard three special presentations.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties and Otsego County Soil and Water representatives described how funding they receive from the county benefits its population. An architect explained why the Otsego County jail is not safe.

Liz Callahan, executive director of CCESOC, emphasized how foundational county funding is to this non-profit community education agency affiliated with Cornell University. She said that county funding helps the organization leverage state and federal dollars.

CCESOC is perhaps best known for its 4-H Program. Callahan said 400 young people, aged 5-19, benefit from 4-H activities in Schoharie and Otsego counties each year with the help of 100 volunteers.

Callahan’s organization also addresses food insecurity and manages the SNAP-ED Program, which provides those in need with the tools to shop for and cook healthy meals while on a limited budget. SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as Food Stamps. CCESOC’s Energy Educator Program also helps people make choices that save energy in their home, business or community.

Christos Galanopoulos, district manager of the Otsego County Soil and Water Conversation District, explained that his agency operates with three sources of funding. They receive $210,000.00 from Otsego County plus state and federal funds, he said.

OCSWCD partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and their agriculture program is their largest, with $1 million in total funding. They also administer a Climate Resilient Farming Grant, Water Quality Improvement Grants, a manure storage project, agricultural assessments and installation of septic systems.

Dan Zimmerman, forest technician with OCSWCD, answered questions about timber harvesting on a particular plot of land.

Jail Assessment

Graham Vickers, an architect who specializes in correctional facilities, presented findings of the Otsego County Jail Assessment completed by Keystone Restituere Justice Center.

He used the assessment to explain why the county needs to build a new jail. He told county board members that the “facility is not safe.”

The maintenance issues at the county correctional facility have been long-standing. The jail’s layout is in a design no longer approved by New York’s Commission of Correction.

Vickers works for SMRT, an architectural and engineering firm with offices in Schenectady. He shared historical statistics about Otsego County inmates as part of his analysis. He said that 80.5 percent are male and 19.5 percent are female. He said the county needs accommodations for females. Based on the jail’s current configuration, female inmates are being boarded at alternate facilities.

Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. said there are “about 60 inmates in jail” as of February 5. Although the average daily population has fluctuated to as high as 77 inmates, Vickers explained that, for building purposes, the Board of Representatives must think of the county’s needs 25 years into the future.

In order to separate the male and female inmates, Vickers recommended three units housing 32 inmates each. Two of the units would be for males and one unit would be for females.

Vickers recommended a 96-bed facility with single cells. He estimated the total project will cost taxpayers $65 million. He said this project will likely require a bond issue.

The goal is to break ground in 2027. He estimated that the design process will take 14-16 months and that the new correctional facility would take two years to build.

Retirements

Two county employees who retired were recognized for outstanding service—Jennifer More, who served as a case worker, and Melissa Holiday, who worked for the county for 20 years, most recently as a services coordinator.