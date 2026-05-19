From Main Street to the West End: Tino’s Owner Revives Pizza 23 West

Image of menu from Pizza 23 West’s Facebook page.

By JAQUELYN CARLO

SUNY Institute for Local News

WEST ONEONTA

A longtime West Oneonta restaurant is welcoming customers back to its tables as Pizza 23 West reopens under new ownership with a familiar name in the local pizza scene behind the counter.

As of May 6, Pizza 23 West is open for business under the ownership of Daniel Marino, the SUNY Oneonta alumnus who has owned and operated Tino’s Pizza and Restaurant in downtown Oneonta since 2023. The reopening has generated buzz among residents eager to see the return of a neighborhood staple, now refreshed with new energy and direction.

Marino said he views the reopening as a fresh start, with no ties to Pizza 23 West’s past operators.

“We are looking forward to starting something new and building it up and putting in all the hard work to make it a success,” Marino said.

Marino will work alongside Tammy and Andy Segar as he establishes the restaurant’s new identity. Tammy Segar has been on Marino’s prep team for years. While the ownership is new, the building itself holds a long place in the local dining scene, dating back to December 2013 when Pizza 23 West first opened under original owners Ritchie Egan and Penny Trimble, who had previously operated pizzerias in New York City.

Prior to the launch of Pizza 23 West, the space at 3916 State Highway 23 had been home to Long Island Pizzeria and Millie’s.

As Pizza 23 West enters its next chapter, Marino plans to lean on experience gained from successfully running Tino’s downtown while still introducing something distinct for West Oneonta customers. The menu will include elements familiar to fans of Tino’s Pizza, using the original recipes, while also incorporating newer offerings designed specifically for this location.

“There will be some similar recipes and some new,” Marino hinted.

Some specialty items from Tino’s, including signature dishes like the Walter and Mr. October chicken pizzas, will not be available at Pizza 23 West. However, the opening day menu for Pizza 23 West does include similar pizza pie offerings, like a buffalo chicken pizza and a chicken bacon ranch pizza. Marino said the goal is not to duplicate Tino’s, rather to give the West End restaurant its own personality and appeal.

“We have a few new things up our sleeve,” Marino promised. “You’ll have to swing by and check it out for yourself!”

Marino said expanding his business has long been on his mind.

“I have always thought it would be an exciting challenge,” he said. “And when the opportunity came about, I had a good feeling that it is the right move for us.”

Recent renovation work to the building has drawn attention from longtime residents who remember its many past uses. Marino described the pizzeria as “old and nostalgic,” adding that “many businesses have occupied it throughout its long history. Locals have stopped by and reminisced about old stories and memories they have made there over the years,” said Marino. “We couldn’t be more excited to write the next chapter.”

Staffing for Pizza 23 West will be separate from Tino’s, which will continue operating with its current team downtown. The new restaurant is actively hiring for both full-time and part-time positions.

The restaurant’s location near the Cooperstown All Star Village complex is also expected to bring steady traffic, particularly during the summer season.

With limited quick dining options on the western edge of the city, Pizza 23 West aims to fill a gap for families, visitors and residents alike.

“We really like the location,” Marino explained. “It’s in the center of a great small neighborhood that is in desperate need of somewhere to eat close by.”

When asked what he most looks forward to with the Pizza 23 West location, he responded, “We are looking forward to starting something new and building it up. And putting in all of the hard work to make it a success.”

Community enthusiasm has been evident on social media, where residents have shared comments welcoming the restaurant back under new ownership. Updates on hours, menu details and future announcements are being posted to the Pizza 23 West Facebook page.