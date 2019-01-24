From Superbowl To Heartwalk, SPCA Accelerates Fundraising

HARTWICK SEMINARY – After passing the halfway mark to its $2 million fundraising goal, the Susquehanna SPCA has filled February with events, from a Superbowl benefit to a volunteer orientation.

Also in February, an influx of adoptable cats and kittens this month has led to a half-price special on adult cats 6 months and older through Jan. 31. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, rabies/distemper vaccinations (age appropriate), Feline Leukemia/FIV testing, fecal testing, deworming, flea treatment and basic grooming.

February kicks off with a 90-minute Superbowl Sunday Benefit Spinning Ride on Sunday, Feb. 3 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Cooperstown’s Clark Sports Center, with proceeds benefitting the shelter. For more information and to register, contact Amy Porter at 547-2800, extension 129.

Other events in February include:

Friday, February 8 : Brooks’ BBQ Chicken Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. Chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, roll, butter, salad, dessert and cider. Suggested donation, $10. Eat in or take out. Advance registration/purchase is appreciated (607) 547-8111 or (607) 547-9555. Tickets at Church & Scott, at shelter, 4841 State Highway 28, or at the door until sold out.

: Brooks’ BBQ Chicken Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. Chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, roll, butter, salad, dessert and cider. Suggested donation, $10. Eat in or take out. Advance registration/purchase is appreciated (607) 547-8111 or (607) 547-9555. Tickets at Church & Scott, at shelter, 4841 State Highway 28, or at the door until sold out. Wednesday, Feb. 13: Well Spent Wednesday at Alex’s World Bistro, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 149 Main St., Cooperstown. Allocate 15% of your total bill to the Susquehanna SPCA by mentioning promotion to your server.

Well Spent Wednesday at Alex’s World Bistro, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 149 Main St., Cooperstown. Allocate 15% of your total bill to the Susquehanna SPCA by mentioning promotion to your server. Friday, Feb. 15: Feline Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic. $60 fee includes spay/neuter with sedation, dewormer, rabies and distemper vaccinations, flea treatment, a nail trim, and an ear clean, with Dr. Joan Puritz and Dr. Bret Meckel. Open to the public. Call (607) 547-8111, ext. 102. By appointment only; limited availability.

Feline Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic. $60 fee includes spay/neuter with sedation, dewormer, rabies and distemper vaccinations, flea treatment, a nail trim, and an ear clean, with Dr. Joan Puritz and Dr. Bret Meckel. Open to the public. Call (607) 547-8111, ext. 102. By appointment only; limited availability. Saturday, Feb. 16: Oneonta Indoor Heart Walk & Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. FoxCare Center, Oneonta. Walk FoxCare’s three-mile course and enjoy more than 40 local vendors and agencies, hands-only CPR training, free fitness classes from FoxCare Fitness, free blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose checks, free cancer screening kits, free radon testing kits, and meet adoptable cats and dogs! Admission is a donation of $30 or more to the American Heart Association.

Oneonta Indoor Heart Walk & Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. FoxCare Center, Oneonta. Walk FoxCare’s three-mile course and enjoy more than 40 local vendors and agencies, hands-only CPR training, free fitness classes from FoxCare Fitness, free blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose checks, free cancer screening kits, free radon testing kits, and meet adoptable cats and dogs! Admission is a donation of $30 or more to the American Heart Association. Tuesday, Feb. 19: Volunteer Orientation, 6 p.m. Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. All are welcome; no RSVP necessary. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Attendees will receive a guided tour of the facility, learn about shelter operations and explore the different types of volunteer positions available.

To learn more about the Susquehanna SPCA and to view available animals, visit www.thesas.org. For more information on upcoming events and volunteer opportunities, call (607) 547-8111.