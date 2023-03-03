Getting Ready for July Induction

Photo by Milo Stewart Jr.,/National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

COOPERSTOWN—Scott Rolen visited the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on Tuesday, February 28 for his orientation tour. Rolen will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class during Induction Weekend, July 21-24. He is a seven-time All-Star who won eight Gold Glove Awards for fielding at third base during a 17-season career in the major leagues. This is Rolen’s sixth year on the ballot. From left: Niki Rolen (Scott’s wife), Finn Rolen (son), Raine Rolen (daughter) and Scott Rolen. They are sitting on a bench in the museum in front of a photo of the 1939 Hall of Fame Induction Class.