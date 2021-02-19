Gilbertsville Couple Succumbs To COVID

IN MEMORIAM

Eugene, Linda Keenan Die At Chase Home

GILBERTSVILLE – Eugene and Linda Keenan of Gilbertsville, both passed away peacefully at Chase Memorial Nursing Home in New Berlin during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eugene was born on Feb. 15, 1942, in Queens, a son of the late Michael and Marie (Marron) Keenan. Linda was born on Nov. 12, 1948, in Brooklyn; a daughter of the late John and Viola (Gloster) Blair.

Together, they lived most of their lives in New York City until the beautiful country mountains of Otsego County convinced them to move Upstate where they could raise their son, Patrick, in the Butternut Valley.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and Linda had a caring personality that always made sure her family was well cared for.

They leave behind their loving son, Patrick Keenan; Gene’s daughter, Mary Keenan Smith; grandson, Dominick Keenan; Linda’s brother, Jack (Pat) Blair; Linda’s sisters, Corrine (Michael) Grimes and Alice (Konrad) Antoni; special nephew and niece, Tom (Karen) Koch; sister-in-law, Philomena Keenan and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

They were predeceased by Gene’s son, Eugene Keenan Jr. and Gene’s brother, Michael Keenan.

Gene and Linda also leave behind many neighbors and friends who assisted the family in so many ways during the tough times – the family is incredibly grateful for the friendship and acts of kindness.

A memorial service for Gene and Linda will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morris, when regulations are lifted and it is safe to publicly gather.

Those who wish to donate in their memories are asked to consider donating to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or American Cancer Society, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790.

Their family has entrusted their care and last wishes to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.

To leave an expression of sympathy online, please visit www.JohnstonFH.com.