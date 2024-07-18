Hullabaloo organizer Tracie Martinetti at Five Kids Bakehouse in Gilbertsville. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Gilbertsville Gearing Up for Hullabaloo Number Two

By TERESA WINCHESTER

GILBERTSVILLE

The second annual Hullabaloo will take place on Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Gilbertsville. The one-day event will be held almost exclusively outside this year, with vendors and activities stretching from Marion Avenue (State Route 51) to properties owned by the Village Improvement Society: Post Office Park, the Post Office and the Gilbert Block—all on Commercial Street.

Last year’s Hullabaloo organizer, Tracie Martinetti, is again heading up the event, assisted by Olde Stone House Emporium proprietor Kate Banta.

“I like doing it for the village. I like living here. It’s a really sweet place and it’s nice to inject some added life into it with the Hullabaloo. It’s good for local businesses, crafters and artists. It’s good for people to have something to do here on a summer Sunday,” said Martinetti.

A 30-year resident of New York state, Martinetti is originally from Lichfield (Staffordshire), England, where she studied art. From 2008 to 2010 she operated “The Tearoom” in Main Street Nursery, Huntington, Long Island, where she organized activities such as high teas, children’s birthday parties, and baby and wedding showers. She relocated to Gilbertsville in 2021.

“I’m a creator of whimsy and a full-time domestic goddess,” she quipped.

Approximately 30 vendors will be selling their wares at Hullabaloo, many of them homemade, home-grown or home-produced. Browsers and shoppers will find foraged mushrooms, eggs, sourdough maple syrup, blown glass, local cider, jewelry, candles, soaps, fresh vegetables, locally grown beef, pottery, crystals, flowers, and more. Vendors paid a fee for set-up. Monies taken from set-ups at the Olde Stone House Emporium will go to Aunt Mary’s House, a Norwich charity which provides a safe haven for unwed pregnant mothers. Set-up fees for vendors on VIS properties will go to VIS. All monies taken in through sales will go to the vendors themselves.

Four Marion Avenue businesses will be open for Hullabaloo attendees. The Empire House Restaurant will be open through lunch and dinner, beginning at noon. Olde Stone House Emporium, adjacent to the Empire House, will be offering its regular array of new and vintage items, as well as local crafts.

A variety of activities will be taking place at the Olde Stone House Emporium. Taryn Grimes will be reading tarot cards for those interested and selling her book, “Inappropriate Laughter.” The Emporium site will also feature rock painting and games for youngsters, and musicians will perform there throughout the day. They will include Liam Herbert and Mary Cordelia, both guitarists and singer-songwriters, as well as flutist Barbara Siesel and her partner, singer-songwriter Keith Torgan. The couple’s two children’s books, “Green Golly and Her Golden Flute” and “Little Kids Little Songs,” will be available for purchase.

At 122 Marion Avenue, Badgerface Beauty Supply, owned and operated by Kristina Strain and normally closed on Sundays, will be open during Hullabaloo hours. Badgerface manufactures all-natural skin care, beeswax lotion bars, sugar scrubs and scented milk bath soap.

Ceramic sculpture, paintings, and pottery will be on view and for sale at Marcus Villagran’s Dunderberg Gallery at 118 Marion Avenue. At the gallery, Khalil Jade will be performing original tunes and other music.

Pop-up vendors will set up in Post Office Park at the corner of Marion Avenue and Commercial Street. Five Kids Bakehouse will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It specializes in artisan breads and pastries and also serves a variety of hot and cold beverages. The bakehouse has become a destination bakery for the region.

In a currently unoccupied Gilbert Block space, a photo booth will be set up for Hullabalooers to snap pictures of themselves. An array of masks and other whimsical props will be on hand to enhance photo taking. Also at this site, raffles will be ongoing.

In addition, baby goats from Gilbertsville Farmhouse will be on the scene for people to interact with and face painting will be another Hullabaloo feature.

Because of unreliable Internet service in the area, cash payment is recommended.

Speaking from a business point of view, Badgerface’s Strain had positive things to say about Hullabaloo.

“Last year’s Hullabaloo was tremendous for our local businesses. I couldn’t believe how many people came to town, and everyone who was open that day benefited. It’s amazing how just bringing people to town can have such an impact,” she said.