Gilbertsville’s First Hullabaloo Was a Real Hoot!

Simone Mantellassi bakes schiacciata, an Italian flatbread, to give away at Gilbertsville’s first ever Hullabaloo, held April 30. Mantellassi baked his bread at the Gilbertsville Expressive Moment’s Sculpture Park, 12 Commons Drive. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Repeat Event Will Take Place May 7

By TERESA WINCHESTER

GILBERTSVILLE

A rainy day had little impact on either the turnout or the crowd reaction to Gilbertsville’s first-ever Hullabaloo, held April 30. Upwards of 20 vendors were set up to sell gourmet foods, vintage clothing and high-quality crafts in currently unoccupied spaces of the Gilbert Block, a series of Tudor-style buildings on Commercial Street.

Gilbertsville’s Five Kids Bakehouse remained open past its normal hours to allow more people to savor its artisan breads and pastries. The Olde Stone House Emporium, Badger Face Beauty Company and the Dunderberg Gallery, all on Marion Avenue, also opened their doors for the Sunday event.

Live music by Ken Held, Mike Birdsall, Chris Riffle, and Liam Herbert filled the air while activities such as face painting, goat yoga, and tarot card readings kept attendees entertained.

At the Gilbertsville Expressionist Movement’s Sculpture Park at 12 Commons Drive, Simone Mantellassi baked and gave away schiacciata in a wood-fired clay oven he made himself.

“Schiacciata is an Italian flatbread that’s not really flat—a traditional Italian snack, often served in bars,” Mantellassi said.

Gilbertsville resident Stella Erigo found much to like about the debut event.

“There are so many things that are new to me here. I bought several things I never thought I’d buy, like a kit to mix elderberry tonic. It’s interesting and fun seeing neighbors and meeting new people, and I just had my blood pressure checked,” she said.

Erigo expressed admiration for the beauty of the original buildings for which Gilbertville’s Village Improvement Society is now trying to identify commercial tenants.

Mary Hankey, who has deep family roots in Gilbertsville, also had a positive reaction to Hullabaloo.

“It’s great that those spaces are being used and that lots of people are out supporting it. It’s like breathing life back into the buildings,” she said.

Participating vendors were also pleased.

“There’s a lot of diverse stuff and a steady flow of traffic. There’s something for everybody here—lots of Mother’s Day gifts. It’s nice to have the music and I’ve seen lots of kids with crafts,” said Cindi Hall of Butternuts, who was selling items made for her business, Creative Expressions.

Gina Pywar of Otego was selling jewelry for “Love, Laura Jewelry Designs,” named for her friend Laura Emmett, who died of cancer. A portion of money made from “Love, Laura” goes to the SUNY-Oneonta Sustainability Scholarship program in her late friend’s honor.

“Business has been fantastic. I’ve sold a lot and taken a lot of orders. It’s been a wonderful turnout,” she said.

Selling gourmet marshmallows for their Unadilla business, Chubby Bunny Confections, were Amy and Erich Lanza.

“It’s very well-organized—fantastic! It’s nice to do events like this in this town. We’re doing pretty good today,” Amy said.

Organizers Gina Gardner and Tracie Martinetti were more than satisfied with the outcome of the first Hullabaloo.

“The Hullabaloo was such a happy event! We are thrilled by how many people came out, despite the rain, to support our local businesses and vendors! Many of the vendors sold out. Next week we will be having a fresh lot of vendors selling new items. We cannot wait to see what the turn-out will be with good weather on our side,” Gardner said.

“I was really pleased with how it turned out despite the weather. Everybody was happy and thankful. There was a great sense of bringing the community together,” Martinetti said.

All monies received for vendor fees will be remitted to Gilbertsville’s Village Improvement Society, which owns and maintains the Gilbert Block.

“We were delighted to offer our unoccupied storefronts to host this event. Tracie and Gina did such a great job organizing vendors and building the excitement. It was the most activity Gilbertsville has seen in years. We couldn’t be more pleased,” said VIS President Greg Watson of the event.

There will be a repeat Hullabaloo in the Gilbert Block on May 7.

Questions or comments regarding Hullabaloo may be submitted to ginagardner96@gmail.com.