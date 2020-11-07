Girl Scout Repaints FoxCare Landing Pad 

By: Ian Austin  11/07/2020  12:26 pm
Caitlyn Thompson, Oneonta, a Girl Scout with Troop 3007, got to work early this morning with cans of paint and rollers as she repainted the helicopter landing pad at the FoxCare Center for her Silver Award project. Thompson, an eighth grader, is currently interested in helicopter rescue and hopes one day to become EMT certified. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

