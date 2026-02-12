This year’s Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump seeks to raise funds for 11 individuals in need of medical-related assistance, as well as the Hopeful Hearts Foundation. (Graphic provided)

Giving Grows: Local Charity Keeps Beating its Own Record

By BILL BELLEN

MILFORD

Saturday, February 21 will mark the 28th annual gathering for the Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump. From 200-300 local jumpers are expected to converge on Silliman Cove to show their support for 11 fundraiser recipients. The event sees daring individuals take the plunge into the icy February waters of Goodyear Lake, being treated afterward to some well-deserved hot tub time and to chili and hot chocolate, to help get participants’ blood flowing again.

The Polar Bear Jump began nearly 30 years ago in 1996 as the brainchild of Brenda and Jamie Waters, quickly growing into a now-renowned local phenomenon and outlet of goodwill and hope for families in need. This will mark the fourth consecutive year with a jump, following a hiatus from 2020-2022 due to personal matters and the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding goals for the jump have been topped nearly every year—2024 saw a record $182,000.00 raised by the event, surpassed again in 2025 with a total of $186,000.00. Brenda shared that she hopes they can continue the trend this year as well.

“We ask businesses, foundations, the fire department—the New York State Dive Team comes out,” Brenda said. “They’re there for us. It’s a pretty endless list of supporters. We don’t have many people saying no—I haven’t had anybody yet this year.”

Strong support is easy to understand with such an admirable mission at hand. Each year, the Polar Bear Jump donates 100 percent of money fundraised to children and families in need of medical-related assistance. When it comes time for the recipient selection process, Brenda reaches out to local health officials like Dr. Lisa Mooney as well as the families of previous recipients to identify people in need.

“What I have them do is just write up and mail me the information about their diagnosis. And then we reach out to them and explain to them what we look for. We don’t ask the parents to do anything but to be there at the awards banquet and obviously allow their child to be on a poster, and then people will refer to the pbjump.com site to look up the stories on what’s up with the children and how they’re doing,” Brenda recounted.

This year, the regularly-scheduled auction has been replaced by a ticket raffle. This ancillary event to the main show helps cover the costs of any operational components of the day that are not secured from the generous donations of community members. The ticket raffle also ensures that the money gathered in fundraising can continue to be directed in full toward the recipients and their families.

Those interested in becoming a jumper can preregister with a packet and waiver found on the Polar Bear Jump’s website. Jumpers are then given a sponsor sheet that can be used to gather signatures and donations from other community members. As a gift for commitment to the cause, anyone who raises $100.00 or more will be invited to a meal and given a T-shirt, with those collecting over $500.00 being awarded a sweatshirt as well. Brenda encouraged higher-level sponsors to put their donations toward the top to encourage people to follow suit.

“We had a jumper and I met up with him somewhere and he said, ‘I’ve been thinking about jumping again this year…My mind keeps saying no, but my heart is saying yes,’ and I thought that’s amazing. You know, like your mind is saying no, but your heart is pushing you to jump and say yes,” Brenda recalled.

“We gave a family a wheelchair vehicle and the kid just put his head down and started crying because he was never allowed to go and visit his grandmother because they didn’t have a way to get him there. He was just so taken that he was now going to be able to go visit his grandmother because he could ride in a vehicle to her home…That was really super touching.”

Those looking to attend the Polar Bear Jump can park in or along the large field just off of Lake Shore Drive South for shuttle service to Silliman Cove, where the jump is set to take place. It is advised to not park at or along Silliman Cove Road itself, due to the limited space available. Whether a participant or an audience member, Brenda recommends dressing warmly. For jumpers in particular, she advises multiple layers, warm footwear, and to take advantage of the hot tub and warm refreshments available.

The jumper sign-up packet and information on this year’s recipients can be found on the Polar Bear Jump website or on their Facebook page, with updates provided regarding any possible changes or additional fund recipients. Jumpers can continue to sign up until the day before the event, while donations can be made electronically for the event itself, as well as year-round to the Hopeful Hearts Foundation.