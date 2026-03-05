Alex Scorzafava exits the frigid waters of Goodyear Lake after his jump on February 21. (Photo courtesy of Catalin Popescu/Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump)

Polar Bear Jump Breaks $200,000.00 Fund Milestone

By BILL BELLEN

MILFORD

On Saturday, February 21, the Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump once again broke its own fundraising record, garnering a grand total of $203,000.00 for children and families in need. One hundred forty-eight jumpers and what organizers estimated to be a rotating crowd of roughly 600 gathered at Silliman Cove to raise awareness and show support for what ended up being 12 recipient families and the Hopeful Hearts Foundation.

Following a smooth sign-up registration and the collection of the final donations of the morning, jumpers and crowds gathered for socializing along the ice, with many past recipients present. The jump’s mascot, Goody the Polar Bear, was there alongside a DJ to help pump up the audience as jumpers began to take the plunge.

Brenda and Jamie Waters, the founders of the charity, spoke giddily about the day’s weather, with Brenda noting that the recent snow made it appear “like we were literally in a snow globe. [We] couldn’t ask for anything more perfect as far as the day goes.”

When asked about the strength of support this year, Brenda said few stopped at the individual fundraising goal of $100.00. A majority of jumpers raised at least $500.00, the amount that qualified volunteers for a complementary T-shirt, sweatshirt and meal after the event concluded. Many raised even more, with the father of a former recipient incredibly bringing in roughly $30,000.00 alone.

Though organizers were initially concerned about its prospects, the experimental ticket raffle went off without a hitch. Many of those who won money from the drawing re-donated a portion or all of their winnings right back to the charity. Brenda and Jamie were very happy with the outcome, both saying they will likely be moving forward with raffles like this in the future rather than the silent auctions of the past.

The jump itself lasted roughly two and a half hours, after which the recipients and qualified jumpers and volunteers ventured to the Oneonta Elk’s Club for the meal and award distribution. A number of local businesses donated to a smaller-scale auction at the banquet that included items ranging from restaurant gift cards to what Jamie described as “a very expensive toolbox.” With the money counted and divided, each recipient and their family walked away from the event with a check of $15,600.00 to support their child’s medical needs.

“We gave to this one little girl,” Brenda recalled. “She had the look on her face like she understood what that amount was, like her eyes popped out and I was like, how does she even know what that is? Most adults don’t know what $15,600.00 looks like! That was super cute.”

As the couple wraps up paperwork from this year’s jump, Brenda and Jamie have already accepted two recipients for next year’s event and are looking ahead to what comes next.

“More,” Jamie said. “That’s my goal. It’s always gonna be more. We’ve never gone backwards.”

In tandem with their continued efforts on the Polar Bear Jump, the pair is hoping to push for a greater role for the Hopeful Hearts Foundation this year. Intended to provide support for families in need year-round, the foundation is able to supply money to help cover medical expenses as well as gas cards, food and other necessities families facing trying times may be in shortage of.

Brenda clarified that donations to either the Polar Bear Jump at large or Hopeful Hearts itself can be made throughout the year, highlighting that they are aiming to start running the money raffle for next year by April or May of this year. Brenda and Jamie both thanked the community profusely, exclaiming they were proud to have such a generous polar bear family and that they cannot wait to see what they can accomplish next year.

Those interested in learning more about or donating to the Polar Bear Jump and Hopeful Hearts can find resources to do so at https://pbjump.com/ or on the GYPBJ Facebook page.