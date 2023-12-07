Advertisement. Advertise with us

Giving the Gift of Christmas

COOPERSTOWN—Iron String Press received its first Angel Tree Program delivery on Monday, December 4 as a generous donor dropped off gifts for a 4-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy. Response has been a little slow thus far this year, as the holidays have snuck up on us all. There are still 20 individuals from eight families remaining to be chosen, all children, ranging from 3 months to 12 years old. The deadline for drop-off is Friday, December 15 and gifts should be both new and unwrapped. Click here for more information and a complete list of families in need of a little extra help this holiday season.

