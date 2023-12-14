Glen Cortese Appointed Artistic Director of Catskill Symphony

GLEN CORTESE

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Glen Cortese has been appointed by the Board of Directors at the Catskill Symphony Orchestra as its new artistic director starting with the 2024-2025 season. According to a press announcement, the appointment of Cortese comes on the heels of his impactful role as interim music director beginning in July 2023, a period characterized by innovation and increased community involvement. Cortese remains the interim music director for the remainder of the 70th Anniversary Season through June 30.

“I am honored to have been selected by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra to be their new artistic director,” Cortese said in a statement. “The board is a highly committed group of individuals who have been exceptionally supportive of my work and vision for the orchestra. The musicians of the CSO and I have had a wonderful time making music together and I am privileged to be able to continue to work with such a dynamic and highly talented group. I look forward to forging new collaborations in the community, creating new exciting programs and expanding our footprint through education and outreach.”

Cortese brings a wealth of experience and artistic vision to the CSO. His impressive career includes roles as the artistic director of the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra and the Western New York Chamber. He also completed 12 seasons as the music director of the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra and was named music director emeritus of the Oregon Mozart Players after serving as artistic director for nine seasons. His global presence is notable, with guest engagements including the Eugene Opera, Madison Lyric Stage, and the RTSH Radio Orchestra in Albania, among others.

His appointment aligns with the CSO’s 70th season, a landmark he approaches with a refreshing commitment to the symphony’s growth with creative programming and educational outreach. Under his leadership, the orchestra welcomed more than 1,300 attendees at the “Heroes and Legends” and “Musical Portraits” concerts in Oneonta and Clinton, including the successful return to long-standing educational concerts, reaching nearly 700 area students.

Sarah Patterson, chair of the CSO Governing Board, shares his enthusiasm.

“The last few months with Maestro Cortese have been incredibly inspiring. It’s been a true pleasure to witness our musicians’ and audiences’ reactions to his creative approach to programming. Each concert this season has ended with a standing ovation, a true testament to his impact in a short time. We all eagerly look forward to what he has in store for us for the rest of the 70th season and as we begin our plans for the 71st and beyond.”

CSO holds a rich history steeped in musical excellence and community engagement. This milestone season pays homage to the esteemed legacy of the late Charles Schneider, who served as the artistic director and conductor for almost 50 years. Under Schneider’s leadership, the orchestra flourished, becoming a cornerstone of the region’s cultural life, CSO officials said. His dedication to classical and contemporary music, coupled with his passion for educational outreach, helped shape the orchestra’s distinguished reputation. This season’s programming reflects Schneider’s artistic vision and commitment to excellence, ensuring his enduring impact on the orchestra and the community it serves.

For more information about the Catskill Symphony Orchestra and its upcoming season, visit CatskillSymphony.org