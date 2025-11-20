Glimmer Nights Returns for Six Weeks of Lights, Magic, Holiday Cheer

(Graphic provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Last week, Fenimore Farm and Country Village announced the return of Glimmer Nights, “one of New York’s most enchanting holiday light festivals,” which opens on Saturday, November 22. Now in its third season, this popular winter experience expands to six festive weeks and runs Thursday through Sunday evenings through December 28. Guests can expect dazzling new displays, interactive programs, themed weekends and the return of fan favorites that have made Glimmer Nights a cherished seasonal tradition in Central New York, officials said in a press release.

This year’s event features expanded displays and specialty programs. The New England Holiday Light Company returns to create the brilliant outdoor experience—including three new immersive installations and the triumphant return of the beloved 20-foot-tall Mega Chicken, complete with giant glowing eggs and illuminated tracks leading through the village.

Visitors can warm up with treats from Crossroads Café, including the returning deluxe hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, and a candy cane, a favorite with kids and adults alike. Families can also visit with old-timey Santa every Sunday except December 28 inside Bump Tavern, including a new photo station to capture magical moments.

Programming has grown along with the lights, with each week offering new ways to celebrate:

During the event’s opening weekend, November 22-23, visitors can enjoy tractor rides through the property. Additionally, the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest will be unveiled, featuring trees intricately decorated by local organizations. Visitors can vote for their favorite throughout the six weeks, and vote once per visit.

November 28-29, enjoy the museum’s new Holiday Market. Inspired by European holiday markets, the museum will host a variety of local crafts vendors and artisans who will have many wares available for holiday shopping needs. Items made by the museum’s craftspeople will also be for sale. The market will open early, at 3 p.m., to allow for extended shopping, with entrance to Glimmer Nights beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The popular “Dickens Nights” return December 6- 7 and will feature performances of famous vignettes from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on the Bump Tavern balcony and readings from the book in the Cornwallville Church. Performers in period dress will be roaming the museum’s historic village to interact with visitors.

December 11-14 marks the return of the popular Wassail Nights, to warm visitors with complementary wassail, a traditional spiced cider, in the Bump Tavern and Crossroads Café. The weekend is sponsored by Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard, which will be providing locally-made cider for the event. Holiday music will be performed by local groups during the week.

The museum is welcoming winter weather with Solstice Nights, December 20-21, in the Louis C. Jones Center in the museum’s Main Barn. Some special adult fun includes an open-air bar serving seasonal cocktails by a fire pit on Saturday, December 20. A family-friendlier offering of drinks and snacks will be available the next night, Sunday, December 21.

Glimmer Nights wraps up with a Winter Wonderland-themed closing weekend, December 27-28, celebrating the beauty of winter with snowman building and a visit from the Ice Queens. It’s the last weekend to vote in the Holiday Tree Decorating contest and tractor rides will also return for the final weekend.

Tickets for Glimmer Nights can be purchased in advance or at the door. Visit www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights or call (607) 547-1450 for more information.

“Thank you to our major sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible: NYCM Insurance, Wayne Bank and the C.J. Heilig Foundation,” officials said.