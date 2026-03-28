TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, March 29

Sugaring Off Sundays Finale for 2026

SUGARING OFF SUNDAYS—8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring a pancake breakfast, activities, demonstrations of maple syrup making and more. Fees apply. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/sugaring-off-sundays/2026-03-29/

MAPLE WEEKEND—8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast, tours, demos and tastings. Buck Hill Farm, 185 Fuller Road, Jefferson. (607) 652-7980 or https://www.buckhillfarm.com/events

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1235916545101321/1235916585101317?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1654025492654048&set=pcb.1654025519320712

EASTER—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny. Free 4×6 photo. Additional packages available for purchase. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.basspro.com/b/easter

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Reyna and The Rustics.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/917539810932769

THEATER—2 p.m. “Xanadu the Musical.” Presented by the Milford Central School Drama Club. Tickets required. Milford School Performing Arts Theatre, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 437-9153 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1761531845199380&set=a.757560698929838

PERFORMANCE—4 p.m. “SUNY Oneonta Hip-Hop and R&B Collective.” All ages welcome. Tickets required. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1334972595101750/?rdid=NcGB5k50ABssH1ht&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1PaCGHwBYF%2F#

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