Advertisement. Advertise with us

To date, “Destined to Glimmerglass: The 50th Anniversary Campaign” has raised $4.5 million of its $5 million goal. (Graphic provided)

Glimmerglass Festival Closing In on $5 Million Campaign Goal

Clark Foundation Issues Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Challenge, Up to $250,000

COOPERSTOWN—The Glimmerglass Festival is quickly closing in on its $5 million fundraising goal since announcing the campaign in February. 

To date, “Destined to Glimmerglass: The 50th Anniversary Campaign” has raised $4.5 million.

Now, The Clark Foundation has stepped up to offer a dollar-for-dollar matching challenge—up to $250,000.00—to help the festival reach $5 million by the start of performances on July 11. 

“It is deeply meaningful to our organization, artists, and audiences to have The Clark Foundation offer this challenge to us,” said Robert Ainsley, artistic and general director of The Glimmerglass Festival. “Their generosity empowers us to go even further in our efforts to support the future of the festival as an international destination and training ground for the next generation of performers and production professionals.”

“In fact, because of The Clark Foundation,” Ainsley added, “we are considering how we can stretch even more in our efforts to lead, teach, and innovate—and engage our community in participating in this campaign and our vision for the future.” 

“The Glimmerglass Festival is a cultural gem here in Cooperstown, making our region a destination for people from all walks of life and from all over the world,” said Jane Forbes Clark, president of The Clark Foundation.

“We have been impressed by the generous response the festival has received thus far, and are proud to inspire even more acts of philanthropy through this $250,000.00 challenge,” Clark said.

Dollars raised during the 50th anniversary campaign will allow the festival to invest in what makes Glimmerglass a destination unlike any other, officials said. Support will:

  • Provide young artists and technicians the space, time, mentorship and freedom they need to develop their craft at the highest level.
  • Maintain the festival’s place as a cultural leader, helping to define the landscape of American opera and musical theater for today’s audiences.
  • Ensure the festival continues to be a safe haven for free expression, a crucible for social discourse, and a mirror for society as an independent arts organization.
  • Anchor the festival’s reputation as an international destination where everyone sees their story reflected on the stage.

Tickets to The Glimmerglass Festival’s 50th anniversary season, which begins on Friday, July 11 and includes productions of “Tosca,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “The House on Mango Street,” “The Rake’s Progress,” and “Odyssey,” are now on sale. To discover even more about the future of Glimmerglass, visit www.glimmerglass.org/campaign.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Clark Foundation Grants Support for Continued HAB Testing by BFS

Biological Field Station Research Support Specialist Holly Waterfield conducts harmful algal bloom testing on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown. (Photo provided) Clark Foundation Grants Support forContinued HAB Testing by BFS ONEONTA Generous new grants from The Clark Foundation will allow researchers at SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station in Cooperstown to continue to monitor and study the presence of harmful algal blooms on Otsego Lake, just in time for the summer season. Earlier this spring, The Clark Foundation Board of Directors approved a grant with two components to the State University at Oneonta Foundation: a grant of $100,000.00 payable over two years…

Crankshaw Named Director of Clark Scholarship Program

“The Board of Directors of the foundation and I are delighted that Bill has agreed to be the director of The Clark Foundation Scholarship Program,” said Clark. “His extensive school administrative experience, at the highest of levels, and his knowledge of the region and its students, will be of tremendous benefit as he manages the work of one of our most important programs. “We also want to thank Gary for his many years of service and dedication, not only to the scholarship program but to Cooperstown and Otsego County,” Clark said.…