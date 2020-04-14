Glimmerglass Festival ‘Hopeful’ For Summer Season

COOPERSTOWN – Though New York State remains under a state of emergency until the end of April, Francesca Zambello, Artistic & Creative Director, Glimmerglass Festival, is trying to stay optimistic that the season will open as scheduled.

“We are still hopeful that we will see you this summer,” she wrote in a letter sent earlier this afternoon. With so much unknown at this time, and with all New York State businesses either closed or functioning remotely, we are unable to make firm plans at this time.”

The season is scheduled to open July 11 with “The Sound of Music.”

Previously, Zambello had said she would have a decision in two weeks. “I admit it would be easier to make a decision regarding these circumstances now,” she wrote. “But we are extremely aware that any decisions we make regarding the 2020 Festival have an extensive ripple effect.”