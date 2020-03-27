Glimmerglass’ Zambello Advises Fans: Decision On Season Due In Two Weeks

‘Sound Of Music’ Opening Due On July 11

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – In a letter to the “Glimmerglass family” dated today, Artistic & Creative Director Francesca Zambello said “possible scenarios on the 2020 schedule are being examined” and it will be for “the next two weeks” before a decision is made on the future of the upcoming season.

During that time, “we will be heavily weighing what is happening in the world and our local community, and will keep you updated,” said Zambello.

The season is scheduled to open July 11 with “The Sound of Music.”

Concern about institutions like the Glimmerglass Festival were heightened in recent days after Cooperstown Dreams Park, with no advance notice or consultation with local government, announced Friday it has cancelled its 2020 season.

The Fenimore and Farmers’ museums have delayed their April 1 opening, and the Baseball Hall of Fame closed its doors “indefinitely” on March 14.

Zambello gave no inkling of what her decision may be: “Our senior staff is continually analyzing the latest news and recommendations and evaluating the possibilities for this summer. We remain committed to making the right decision for the Festival, our artists and staff, and our community.

“…We appreciate your patience. Regardless of how the next weeks play out, I’m sure you already realize, the company, and the country, will be in a much different place. We are doing all we can to be able to provide the live theatrical experience so many people will be craving.”