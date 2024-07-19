Advertisement. Advertise with us

Global IT Outage Forces Closure of County Offices

OTSEGO COUNTY—Edwin Frazier Jr., chair of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, announced this morning that all Otsego County buildings are closed today, July 19, due to widespread computer system disruptions impacting county operations and other systems around the world.

According to a post made by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services earlier today, the following Otsego County departments reported to work as usual: 911 & EMS, Emergency Services, the Sheriff’s Office, Information Technology and Building Services.

Chairman Frazier is referring to a global IT outage that brought down systems across a wide range of businesses this morning.

According to Reuters, “A worldwide tech outage crippled industries from travel to finance on Friday before services started coming back online after hours of disruption, highlighting the risks of a global shift towards digital, interconnected technologies. A software update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (CRWD.O)…appeared to have triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced some broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking.”

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Bliss: County Must Regulate, Oversee Any Housing of Migrants

Otsego Issues Executive Order Bliss: County Must Regulate, Oversee Any Housing of Migrants By CASPAR EWIGOTSEGO COUNTY On May 16, Otsego County joined the growing list of municipalities that have instituted limitations and conditions on the housing of migrants and asylum seekers entering the United States at its southern border. By adopting the declaration of an emergency set out in New York State’s Executive Order #28, and by issuing its own State of Emergency Declaration, Otsego County officials were empowered to issue Emergency Order #1, regulating the terms under which municipalities within the county could agree to house migrants. Since…

Editorial: In Defense of the Paywall

Iron String Press is a business, just like all the other for-profit and non-profit entities throughout Otsego County. We have rent and utilities to pay, a professional staff to support, printing and mailing costs, and a host of other expenses. We are providing a viable community service and, in the current economic climate—just like all these other businesses—our bottom line is ever top-of-mind.…