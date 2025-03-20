Gilbertsville-Mount Upton middle-schoolers Logan Panek and Peyton Nelson hold bags of plastic recylables collected in February for the Otsego County Conservation Association’s 2025 “Plastic Film Recycling Challenge!” A second GMU collection will take place Saturday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Photo provided)

GMU Annnounces Second Plastic Recyclables Collection

GILBERTSVILLE—Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School will hold its second collection for Otsego County Conservation Association’s 2025 “Plastic Film Recycling Challenge!” on Saturday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students and community members may bring recyclable plastic film on this date. Acceptable items are restricted to the following: grocery bags, bread bags, case overwrap, dry-cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, wood pellet bags, Ziploc and other re-sealable bags, produce bags, salt bags, and cereal bags. All items delivered should be clean and dry. Forms of plastic not on the list are not acceptable. Plastics should not be sent with students on school days.

The goal of the GMU challenge is to educate the community on proper recycling of plastic grocery bags and other plastic film items, which cannot be recycled through regular curbside recycling programs.

Grades will be competing against one another to collect the most plastic film in order to earn a prize. GMU is also competing against other schools in Otsego County to collect the most plastic film per capita.

Led by middle school Student Council members Logan Panek and Peyton Nelson, the previous February 1 collection brought in 300 pounds of acceptable recyclables, with 190 pounds credited to the elementary school and 110 to the middle/high school.

Volunteers Lindsey Stone, Lori Peck and Alicia Cummings hauled plastic to the Otsego ReUse Center in Oneonta on February 1 after weighing collections at GMU.

More information is available by contacting Ashley Hughes at ahughes@gmucsd.org.