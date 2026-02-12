Reading Recommendations by Annika Murray

Good Books Will Lure Kids Away from Those Pesky iPads

As an individual who has worked in several libraries in Cooperstown, I hear many people talking of their children’s unwillingness to read, as they are frequently on their iPads or phones. I believe a child will read of their own volition when they are given a book they truly enjoy reading, and these are several authors which I have learned can make readers of even the most ardent iPad kids.

Roald Dahl (whimsical fantasy fiction)—This classic author has remained relevant for decades. Books like “Matilda” and “James and the Giant Peach” are classics which are fascinating and fun for readers of all ages. Dahl’s quirky writing style and witty young protagonists give his books a uniqueness and morality which has yet to be replicated in modern writing.

C.S. Lewis (fantasy fiction)—Another British author, this man is famous for his series “The Chronicles of Narnia.” These books feature excellent world building and a creative storyline, and are fantastic for beginning readers.

Kate DiCamillo (fiction)—The author of the popular series “The One and Only Family,” a young adult series about circus animals and the friendship between them. DiCamillo’s books are whimsical and fun, while retaining emotional depth and authenticity.

Raina Telgemeier (autobiography, fiction)—This graphic novelist has written (and illustrated!) the popular coming-of-age novels “Smile,” “Sisters,” and “Guts.” These books are fantastic for any tween who has braces, an annoying sibling, or a phobia—or anyone who is looking for a heartwarming and hilarious read.

Kwame Alexander (realistic fiction)—Author of the books “The Crossover,” “Booked” and “Rebound,” Kwame Alexander is a talented poet who has fused his craft with the teenage sport experience. These books are great for children who love sports, including basketball and soccer.

I know many parents who wish their children read more. The authors I have selected are highly rated and have gained much acclaim from both professional book reviewers and avid local readers. I have the highest hopes that these books will help children become better readers and more knowledgeable people.

Annika Murray is currently a student at Cooperstown High School. She loves books and her job at the Village Library of Cooperstown.