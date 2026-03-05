Advertisement. Advertise with us

Reading Recommendations by Annika Murray

Wild Things, Dragons and Tacos: Soothing Tales for Sleepy Kids

Some of my fondest memories of my youngest years are my parents reading picture books to me. My mother’s soothing voice and my father’s goofy caricatures would lull me into peaceful sleep in minutes. If you choose the right book, it will pique the interest of even a hyperactive child, and eventually help them get to sleep. I have found reading books before bed ensures peaceful dreams and a good night’s rest.

  • “Elephant and Piggie” by Mo Willems. This book series is absolutely adorable and teaches children valuable life skills such as conflict resolution and gratitude. (I highly recommend “I Will Take A Nap!” for children who need help sleeping.)
  • “Henry and Mudge” by Cynthia Rylant. These books are about a boy named Henry and his giant silly dog named Mudge. I have so many fond memories of Henry and Mudge’s heartwarming and goofy stories—I am sure your child will too!
  • “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak. This book features the “King of the Wild Things,” a wild child who is frustrated over his early bedtime, which is perfect for a hyper, fun-loving child.
  • “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown. This book is very good at helping children sleep. The soothing pictures and rhythmic writing style are a must-have for children who need to get some shut-eye.
  • “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin. This book is one of my personal favorites. If your child is a dreamer or a taco lover (or both!), they will enjoy this fire-breathing fairy tale. For a similar theme, try “Secret Pizza Party” or “These Darn Squirrels!”

Being read to at a young age builds trust and language skills (not to mention creativity) in children and can foster a deep love of reading that endures throughout their lifetimes. These books are the best of the best for the building of children’s imaginations—I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.

Annika Murray is currently a student at Cooperstown High School. She loves reading and her job at the Village Library of Cooperstown.

Related Articles

Life Sketches: A Frog in Her Throat

One frog was foolish enough to hop under the enclosure and was immediately set upon by Rosie, one of my golden comets that looks more like a Rhode Island red than the rest...…
March 4, 2026

Good Books Will Lure Kids Away from Those Pesky iPads

I believe a child will read of their own volition when they are given a book they truly enjoy reading, and these are several authors which I have learned can make readers of even the most ardent iPad kids.…
February 12, 2026

Reading Recommendations: Finding the Right Gift Book

A book is always a great gift for curious children of all ages, but the massive quantities of children’s books in circulation can make that special gift hard to find. Here are my top book series suggestions for this holiday season, to make the search a little easier...…
December 18, 2025

