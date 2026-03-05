Reading Recommendations by Annika Murray

Wild Things, Dragons and Tacos: Soothing Tales for Sleepy Kids

Some of my fondest memories of my youngest years are my parents reading picture books to me. My mother’s soothing voice and my father’s goofy caricatures would lull me into peaceful sleep in minutes. If you choose the right book, it will pique the interest of even a hyperactive child, and eventually help them get to sleep. I have found reading books before bed ensures peaceful dreams and a good night’s rest.

“Elephant and Piggie” by Mo Willems. This book series is absolutely adorable and teaches children valuable life skills such as conflict resolution and gratitude. (I highly recommend “I Will Take A Nap!” for children who need help sleeping.)

“Henry and Mudge” by Cynthia Rylant. These books are about a boy named Henry and his giant silly dog named Mudge. I have so many fond memories of Henry and Mudge’s heartwarming and goofy stories—I am sure your child will too!

“Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak. This book features the “King of the Wild Things,” a wild child who is frustrated over his early bedtime, which is perfect for a hyper, fun-loving child.

“Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown. This book is very good at helping children sleep. The soothing pictures and rhythmic writing style are a must-have for children who need to get some shut-eye.

“Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin. This book is one of my personal favorites. If your child is a dreamer or a taco lover (or both!), they will enjoy this fire-breathing fairy tale. For a similar theme, try “Secret Pizza Party” or “These Darn Squirrels!”

Being read to at a young age builds trust and language skills (not to mention creativity) in children and can foster a deep love of reading that endures throughout their lifetimes. These books are the best of the best for the building of children’s imaginations—I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.

Annika Murray is currently a student at Cooperstown High School. She loves reading and her job at the Village Library of Cooperstown.