Gov. Announces Homeownership Grant Awards

By WRILEY NELSON

OTSEGO COUNTY

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than $46 million in grant awards to support affordable homeownership on Thursday, December 28, including $1.4 million to three Otsego County organizations. The grants will help about 1,400 low- and moderate-income families make repairs or safety upgrades to their homes, replace manufactured homes, or provide down payment assistance for first-time buyers.

“As housing costs continue to rise, this significant investment will help carve out a path to affordable homeownership for 1,400 New York families,” Hochul said in a statement. “My administration is using every tool at our disposal to address the state’s housing crisis, and we will continue to push forward on programs, strategies, and funding initiatives that put New Yorkers in safe, affordable homes.”

The new announcement complements the governor’s $25 billion comprehensive housing plan, which aims to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of another 50,000 homes. The grants, administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Office of Community Renewal, were awarded to nonprofit organizations and localities to help preserve affordable housing, support veterans and older residents, increase access to homeownership, and strengthen local economies.

The grants included more than $5 million to support 191 housing units in the Mohawk Valley region. Local recipients included the City of Oneonta and the Town of Unadilla, each of which received $500,000.00 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation. Otsego Rural Housing Assistance, Inc. was awarded $150,000.00 for accessibility modifications and a further $250,000.00 to support emergency repairs for elderly homeowners.

At press time, officials at ORHA, Unadilla and Oneonta had not replied to requests for comment.