Gov. Hochul signs Tague’s Nourish New York bill

Assemblyman Chris Tague joined Gov. Kathy Hochul, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Richard Ball, and a bipartisan group of legislators Saturday in Corona, Queens as the governor signed the Nourish New York bill into law. Nourish New York connects rural farmers with excess product to food banks in need throughout the state through a state-operated purchasing program, providing fresh foods from New York farms to families.

Food was distributed during the event to 8,000 locals by La Jornada, a food pantry serving Queens residents, to showcase how the program can help provide food to those in need. Also in attendance were Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz , Sen. George Borrello and Sen. Michelle Hinchey.

“Everything leading up to this bill’s signing today has been a bipartisan effort involving too many people to name, but I want to give special thanks to this bill’s sponsor, Assemblywomen Cruz, for her extensive work on my farm tour and in Albany building support for this bill across the aisle,” said Tague.

“It would be no exaggeration to say she is the reason this bill has become law today. I also want to thank Assemblywoman Lupardo for her work getting this bill passed, Commissioner Ball for his help in promoting it, and Gov. Hochul for signing this bill into law,” said Tague. “Additionally, I also want to thank Executive Director of La Jornada Pedro Rodriguez for his help setting up today’s food distribution and for the work he does every day to put food on the table of families in his community, as well as Seth and Benjamin Mosner for providing chicken to local families at the distribution.”

Tague played a key role in bolstering support for the legislation. The concept itself has been discussed on his annual “Farm Tour” in which he travels with a bipartisan group of legislators from the Assembly and Senate to speak to farmers about their experiences in the industry and how state laws and policies affect their livelihood.

“Connecting the dots between producers, distributors, food banks, and families in need is something we’ve discussed the need for for years with farmers across the state, so this bill’s signing is a tremendous first step toward achieving that goal,” said Tague.