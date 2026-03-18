TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, March 19

Historical Society Learns

All About Kitchen Gardens

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—6:30 p.m. Presentation, “Kitchen Garden/Dooryard Garden.” Great for gardeners of all levels to learn about this historical staple. Watch a tutorial on the “Square Foot” garden and enjoy historical salad dressings. Presented by the Hartwick Historical Society at Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7530 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1366340308868643&set=a.508745254628157

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RECOVERY—10 a.m. Vets Helping Vets–Open AA Meeting. Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576871946292

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Compete against Pete and other players. Held at 10:30 a.m. each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork dinner, stuffing, Sonoma-blend vegetables and cream pie. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CRAFT—1-3 p.m. Zentangle. Free; open to ages 19+. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1233276395607699&set=a.418484840420196

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Otsego County Rural Transportation Needs and Solutions.” Presented by Jack Salo. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237129397085814&set=pcb.3009857549223177

CRAFT—1 p.m. “Craft Class: Plastic Bottle Terrarium.” Fees apply; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+, drop-ins welcome. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-walton/

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FUNDRAISER—4-8:30 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Toscana Northern Italian Grill, 76 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4530 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

DRIVING COURSE—4-9 p.m. “NYS DMV 5 Hour Pre-Licensing Course.” Complete to be awarded the MV-278 Course Certificate and to schedule a road test. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta, Morris Conference Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122163801638749882&set=gm.10161446473131841&idorvanity=67159951840

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STUDENTS—5 p.m. 2026-2027 Universal Pre-Kindergarten Informational Meeting and Open House. Cooperstown Elementary School, 21 Walnut Street, Cooperstown. amalcuria@cooperstowncs.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1495150899283732&set=a.447466580718841

DINNER—5-9 p.m. “International Night: United Kingdom.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. Themed dinners held each Wednesday and Thursday through 3/26. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

FAMILY FUN NIGHT—5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. Sp.kelly@4cls.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968843425467787&set=a.963227626029367

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Presenting Raye Pietruszka, children’s fiction author. Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

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