Graham Humes, 86, Cherry Valley; ‘Dean Of Investment Banking’ In Pa. 

IN MEMORIAM

CHERRY VALLEY – Graham Humes, 86, once referred to as the “dean of investment banking in Philadelphia,” died on Sept. 26, in Cherry Valley.

He served as a board member of Hyde Hall mansion, the National Historic Landmark, and was a retired board member of Brunschwig & Fils, the George M. Leader Family Corp. and emeritus board member of the Committee of Seventy in Philadelphia.

Graham and his wife, Elizabeth Hershey Humes, raised six children, which he considered the most important accomplishment of his life.

Graham was born in 1932, in Williamsport, Pa., to Judge Samuel H. and Mrs. Elenor G. Humes. He graduated from Williams College (1954), started a family with his first wife, Elizabeth Dill Humes (d.), served in the Army, then earned an MBA from Harvard Business School (1958).

During his years as an investment banker at Butcher & Singer, Girard-Mellon Bank and Legg Mason, he also managed three Pennsylvania Legislative District campaigns.

From 1993 to 1995, Graham and Beth lived in St. Petersburg, Russia, where he was general director of CARESBAC.

He loved landscaping projects and created a lasting wildlife habitat.

In addition to his wife, Beth, Graham is survived by daughters Meg Bartlo, Katie Humes, Liz Humes, Lisa Heinrich, their spouses, brothers Samuel Humes (Lynne) and James Humes (Dianne), nieces and nephews. Graham and Beth’s sons, Malcolm and John, predeceased him. Papa G adored his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hyde Hall. Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Grace Episcopal Church, Cherry Valley.

To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.