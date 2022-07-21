‘Grassroots Baseball: Route 66’ Authors To Hold Book Signing At Hall Of Fame

Baseball fans are invited for a book signing of ‘Grassroots Baseball: Route 66’ with renowned baseball photographer photographer and co-founder of the Grassroots Baseball project Jean Fruth, former president of the Baseball Hall of Fame Jeff Idelson, and Hall of Famer/22-year MLB player Jim Thome. The signing will take place from 2 – 3 p.m. on Friday, July 22 in the Atrium at the Baseball Hall of Fame. Only copies of ‘Grassroots Baseball: Route 66’ will be signed and fans must have purchased a ticket from the Hall of Fame.

In the book, photographer Jean Fruth presents a tribute to baseball featuring 250 full color photographs in the small towns and big cities along the historic Route 66 which connects 8 states starting on the shores of lake Michigan and concluding in Santa Monica, CA. Each chapter has a first person essay from a baseball legend from the locale discussing their early memories of the game, the route they took to the big leagues, and what it was like growing up on Route 66. Co-founder of the project and retired Baseball Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson penned the forward, while Hall of Famer Jim Thome wrote the afterword.