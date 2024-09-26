The Community Foundation of Otsego County recently awarded $5,000.00 to the self-advocacy group Council Rock. Pictured above are group members Ashley Dhanraj, Nick Campbell, and Jeffrey Meyers, front row, and Daniel Raffelock and Michelle Banks, back row. (Photo provided)

Group Receives Foundation Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Grant

SPRINGFIELD—The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced on Monday, September 23 that it has awarded a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Grant in the amount of $5,000.00 to the organization Council Rock, to be used in providing educational materials and public outreach.

Council Rock is a group of self-advocates with intellectual disabilities who volunteer at community events in the Otsego County area. The group encourages community engagement and helps raise awareness of the abilities of people with Down syndrome and other disabilities. Members meet each month at the Kennedy Willis Center on Down Syndrome, Edmeston, to discuss topics ranging from equal access and choice, from volunteerism to capital improvements.

The group’s motto is “We speak up for ourselves and our friends.” Their goal is to share their talents and energy with others to improve Otsego County’s quality of life. Taking a grass-roots approach of “neighbors talking to neighbors,” the group started a postcard campaign, is developing social media messaging, and has organized inclusive events in Edmeston and area communities.

“Although people with intellectual disabilities are more visible than at any other time in history, they still face discrimination, prejudice and exclusion,” said group advisor Brittany Goodrich, director of the Kennedy Willis Center, Pathfinder Village. “Council Rock members share their abilities by meeting community members at events and volunteering to benefit local nonprofits. Through creating person-to-person connections, our self-advocates are changing perceptions and promoting inclusion for all.”

Council Rock’s service activities are proposed, developed and voted on by group members. To grow their network and foster partnerships, the self-advocates have worked in recent years with the Otsego County Board of Elections, the Self-Advocacy Association of New York State, NYCM Insurance, the Office for the Aging, Edmeston Central School, and the Town of Edmeston. Other partners include the Upstate Institute and Colgate Buddies at Colgate University, Best Buddies International, and the Center for Social Responsibility and Volunteerism at SUNY Oneonta.

Council Rock is open to all people with disabilities and meets the third Wednesday of each month at the Kennedy Willis Center on Down Syndrome. If community members wish to learn more about self-advocacy, please contact the group through their e-mail, councilrock@pathfindervillage.org.