Letter from Sherwood Guernsey

‘What You Do Matters’

Much has been said about Joe Biden’s age, and I’m sure that Trump and your Congressional representative will continue to bring it up and insult him…even though Trump constantly gets things mixed up and can’t remember dates and names.

I do not write for sympathy, because none is needed. True, seniors forget some dates, forget some names. But so what? That’s true of all seniors (and many younger folks!). What is also true of most seniors is that they have an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge and the wisdom to see what’s really important in life.

The issue is: what they do, not if they forget a date or name.

Honest Joe is a perfect example: For a guy who is attacked for being old, he has done a hell of job for us. Look at the record.

Joe knows how important it is to save this Democracy, to fight for it here at home, to protect us against claims of rigged elections, and support Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks.

Joe has brought new jobs and manufacturing, investments in better cell service and Internet, better education, better health care insurance, lower drug costs, and better roads and bridges.

Joe brought us out of the pandemic, where more than 1 million people died and the economy was broken. Today, under his leadership, the economy is stronger than ever with the stock market at new highs and more jobs than any time before, anytime.

For a guy who forgets some dates, wow, what a record, especially for middle-class America.

Meanwhile, Trump and your congressional representatives have done nothing for you except insult and attack those who do the work and spread fear and loathing: nothing to invest in manufacturing, nothing to build out our infrastructure, nothing to lower your taxes, nothing to bring you healthcare, nothing to bring working families anything of value.

What Trump and your Congressional Representatives did do was try to destroy Democracy, praise Russia, and pass huge tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, not you. Look it up. Living in his gold-plated palaces, he is the elite we must stop.

Both Joe and Trump forget some dates and names, but only Joe has ever done anything for you.

If just this once, vote Honest Joe. For your family. For America.

Sherwood Guernsey

Rural Freedom Network

Pittsfield, MA