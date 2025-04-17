Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Sherwood Guernsey

Trump Tariff Tax Is About Bullying

Do not be misled: Trump just raised your taxes. It’s ugly. The Trump Tariff Tax is probably the largest in U.S. history. And we will all pay in higher costs for groceries, cars, homes, plumbing parts, kids’ toys, healthcare. You name it.

It’s really just the world’s wealthiest nation whining about how much he says we are hurting, while making us poorer. Since inauguration day:

  • The stock market crashing. How much have you lost in your retirement account?
  • Consumer confidence way down. Are you hesitating about new purchases? Most Americans are, no matter Republican or Democrat or independent.
  • With 2/3 of the U.S. economy based on consumer spending, the future reads recession.

It’s about bullying countries into begging Trump for relief and pledging loyalty, and money. It’s a whining giant telling every friendly country to grovel.

It’s a “Hurt your friends; help your enemies” tariff policy. No tariffs on Russia.

It’s a stupid and dangerous policy. We all lose. Trade wars never work. A country attacked in a war with guns, or in a trade war, attacks back. You don’t need a West Point degree to know that.

And just read history. 1930: Smoot Hawley imposed big tariffs, too. Recession followed. Repeating history is dumb.

In summary, there is nothing good about the new TTT. We all suffer. Forget MAGA. It’s MAWA: Make America Weaker Again. You and I suffer; not the billionaires: They buy up things cheap.

Sherwood Guernsey
Schoharie native
Williamstown, MA

