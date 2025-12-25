Guest Editorial by Richard H. Ekizian

A Tale of Christmas Past

I couldn’t quite say, just how long ago,

I’d look out the window, wishing for snow,

But this was the memory, that as it unfurled,

Had carried me back to that magical world.

The setting was resplendent, festooned for the season,

And I was brought there for a very good reason.

As young as I was on that day in December,

It all happened this way, as I remember.

***

For there I was standing, on line like the others,

All there to see Santa, with their dads and mothers.

When to my surprise, and as plain as can be,

His whiskers looked nothing like others I’d see.

It came to my turn, so he asked what I’d like,

A football, baseball, or maybe a bike?

I answered his question and spoke from the heart,

“I love things especially for music and art.”

His smiling eyes shined, twinkling light.

His whiskers however, didn’t seem right.

I’ve seen other Santas, I know how they look,

Some even came with a bell, which they shook.

He said he’d come through, and promised he would,

While holding the list that had said I’d been good.

I should have just left it at that, but I said,

“I’d so love to hear the bells on your sled.”

He said he shows up, when all kids are sleeping,

Just a tradition and one he’d be keeping.

I looked at my Mother, as I turned to say,

“I just want to hear the bells on his sleigh.”

He asked if I doubted that he was Saint Nick,

I needed to think up an answer real quick.

“It’s just that I wonder, so many kids do,

Cause we always see so many of you.”

That’s when he noticed all eyes were on him,

All of them waiting, anticipating.

Wanting to hear him make clear,

Such things as his workshop, and all of his reindeer.

All of them staring at him,

As if he had no idea where to begin.

It took him but only a second to answer,

And started right there, with Dasher and Dancer.

Apparently quite the surprise,

Not one single person blinking their eyes.

Out of this silence came one muffled cough,

He left no one out … especially Rudolph.

And then he explained, without interruption,

The workings of his entire production.

And that’s when he answered my question:

“You’ve heard I have helpers, not all are an elf,

Some of my helpers are dressed as my self.

There’s only one Santa, and only one night,

My reindeer are dancing and prancing in flight.”

All he was saying made perfect sense,

The scope of his realm he described was immense.

And then with the kindliest countenance,

His voice so gentle and kind,

He made me aware of the time I had taken,

And seeing the length of the line,

I thanked him and told him I’ll do as he said,

On Christmas Eve I’ll be asleep in my bed.

***

Now that is what happened a few days ago,

As I looked out my window, it started to snow.

From fingers to toes, I felt such a tingle,

That man that I spoke to…was really Kris Kringle!

He wasted no time, this is Christmas Eve,

He’ll come as he said he would, that I believe…

Along with the silence of new fallen snow,

He sent me a message as only I’d know.

And oh what a picture so perfectly drawn,

People had gathered on my snowy lawn.

1 wondered at first, just what this could be,

And then heard the chorus in full harmony.

They sang of a child, born on this day,

They sang of this child, asleep on the hay.

They sang of three kings who had come from afar,

And all being led by the light of a star.

***

When out of this wonder, and far out of sight,

I thought I heard sleigh bells away in the night.

Off in the distance, it sort of had blended,

Right there in the middle, to where the song ended.

The jingle of sleigh bells, now stuck in my head,

A lullaby drifting me off in my bed.

And that’s when he said it…to make it all right,

“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”