Halfway Through “Onta Something,” Trampoline Updates Common Council

By IAN AUSTIN • Special To www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Following a presentation by Trampoline Advertising & Design, Co. this evening before Common Council, the big question was “When do we see results?”

Derek Slaton, Partner and Creative Director of Trampoline addressed council this evening with graphic designer Ali Havens, to update Common Council on the progress of Oneonta’s new branding campaign, which was launched in 2018 as part of the DRI Program.

“How do we know this is working?” asked Council member Mark Drnek, Eighth Ward, as he stressed the importance of goals and benchmarks. “It is not only bringing them to our webpage, but calling them to act and actually come to Oneonta itself. We want to be certain there is a reason. If there isn’t something happening that puts feet on the ground then it is unsuccessful.”

“After the first year and a half we have seen great results.” said Slaton. “We made 4.8 million impressions in two months. But results are not always stats, it’s more than that. It’s about what people like about it and how they feel when they see it.”

Since the launch of the project in 2018 as part of the DRI project, Trampoline has been creating buzz and excitement with the new “We’re ONTA something” campaign that has been implemented across the city in several phases.

Working with Prolifiq Design Studios, Trampoline had banners created, printed and hung downtown, created bus wraps, and window dressing all featuring the new, easy-to-read logo. In addition, guerilla marketing was employed by releasing branded projects like shirts, bags, stickers, wrapping paper and more into the community.

A 60 second “social sizzle reel” has also been made for use online. “In this video we showcased seventeen locations around Oneonta,” said Slaton, “This way, people get a lot of information in a short amount of time.”

“It’s about building foundation, then momentum.” explained Stalton, “This first year and a half has been about building excitement, creating the look and the content. This is something we believe in and we are continuing on. We will build upon what we have already created.”

The next phase of the project is underway and includes printing brochures targeted at out-of-town students, adding the logo to e signatures in emails, creating social media videos, billboards installing signs featuring area information, directions to parking and to local points of interest. “There is a lot of possibility. Now that we have created the brands and generated excitement, we have to build on brand awareness,” said Stalton.

After Council member Len Carson, Fifth Ward asked about the signs’ longevity and who would replace them when needed, said the signs good for around 12 years but he has seen them in looking good after as many as twenty five years.

“Prolifiq has already offered to install and replace any of the signage as needed,” said Stalton.

Mayor Gary Herzig commended Trampoline on bringing everyone up to speed on the project, also adding, “This is not the answer to all our problems. But it captures the attention and lets people know that we exist. It opens the door, and it is up to us to keep it going.”