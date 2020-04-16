Hall Looks To Early May On Induction ’20 Decision

COOPERSTOWN – The Baseball Hall of Fame is targeting early May for a decision on Induction 2020, according to Jon Shestakofsky, vice president/Communications & Education.

“No decision has been made about Induction Weekend and conversations are ongoing,” Shestakofsky said today in response to a query. “All scenarios are being discussed, including the possibility of continuing as planned for this July.”

With Derek Jeter in the Class of 2020 possibly drawing a record crowd, this year’s Induction has been awaited with particular anticipation.