Hall Looks To Early May On Induction ’20 Decision

By: Jim Kevlin  04/16/2020  3:39 pm
COOPERSTOWN – The Baseball Hall of Fame is targeting early May for a decision on Induction 2020, according to Jon Shestakofsky, vice president/Communications & Education.

“No decision has been made about Induction Weekend and conversations are ongoing,” Shestakofsky said today in response to a query.  “All scenarios are being discussed, including the possibility of continuing as planned for this July.”

With Derek Jeter in the Class of 2020 possibly drawing a record crowd, this year’s Induction has been awaited with particular anticipation.

