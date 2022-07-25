Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Editor’s Note: We are all excited about this years Induction after a two year hiatus. Thanks to the National Baseball Hall of Fame for submitting information on the weekend.

(COOPERSTOWN, N.Y.) – Their careers span from the baseball’s earliest days to the game’s current generation, so fans of every era will have reason to celebrate the Class of 2022 July 22-25 in Cooperstown.

More than 50 Hall of Famers are scheduled to be in Cooperstown to honor the Class of 2022 at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, honoring Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Buck O’Neil and David Ortiz will be held Sunday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center — one mile south of the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Fowler, Hodges, Kaat, Miñoso, Oliva and O’Neil were elected to the Hall of Fame via the Era Committee process in December. They will be recognized on the Induction Stage with Ortiz, who was elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in January.

Bud Fowler

Bud Fowler

Born John W. Jackson Jr. in Fort Plain, N.Y., on March 16, 1858, Bud Fowler and his family moved to Cooperstown just a few years later. A pioneer in Black baseball, Fowler endured a nomadic career in search of opportunities to play baseball. He played professionally for nearly two decades and his talents earned him recognition in the baseball community. In 1894, Fowler helped form the Page Fence Giants, who would go on to become one of the all-time great Black barnstorming teams. Later on, he had a hand in establishing other barnstorming clubs, including the Smoky City Giants, the All-American Black Tourists and the Kansas City Stars, and was a strong proponent of establishing Black baseball leagues. Fowler passed away on Feb. 26, 1913.

Gil Hodges

Gilbert Raymond Hodges

Gil Hodges played 18 seasons with the Dodgers and the Mets from 1943-63, earning eight All-Star Game selections and three Gold Glove Awards at first base. He topped the 20-homer mark in 11 straight seasons from 1949-59, drove in 100 or more runs each year from 1949-55 and played on seven pennant winners and two World Series champions, ending his career with 370 home runs — the third-most by a right-handed hitter at the time of his retirement. Hodges went on to manage the Senators and Mets for nine seasons, leading New York to a memorable World Series title in 1969. Hodges passed away on April 2, 1972.

Jim Kaat

Jim Kaat

Jim Kaat pitched for 25 seasons with the Senators, Twins, White Sox, Phillies, Yankees and Cardinals, winning 283 games. A three-time 20-game winner, three-time All-Star and 16-time Gold Glove Award winner, Kaat’s 625 career games started ranks 17th all-time and his 4,530.1 innings pitched ranks 25th. He helped the Twins win the 1965 American League pennant and the Phillies win National League East titles from 1976-78 before transitioning to the bullpen, when he was a key member of manager Whitey Herzog’s relief corps as the Cardinals won the World Series.

Minnie Miñoso

Minnie Minoso

Minnie Miñoso starred in the Negro National League with the New York Cubans from 1946-48 before debuting with the Cleveland Indians in 1949. Born Saturnino Orestes Armas Arrieta Miñoso in Perico, Cuba, he played 17 seasons with the Indians, White Sox, Cardinals and Senators, becoming the first dark-skinned Latin American player to appear in an AL or NL game. Miñoso finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting in 1951 and earned the first of nine All-Star Game selections in the AL/NL Midsummer Classic that year. A three-time Gold Glove Award winner in left field, Miñoso led the AL in triples and stolen bases three times apiece and finished his career with 2,110 hits and a .299 batting average. Miñoso passed away on March 1, 2015.

Tony Oliva

Tony Oliva

Tony Oliva spent his entire 15-year big league career with the Twins, winning three AL batting titles while leading the league in hits five times. The 1964 American League Rookie of the Year, Oliva was named to the All-Star Game in eight straight seasons from 1964-71 before knee injuries took their toll. A Gold Glove Award winner for his play in right field in 1966, Oliva became the first player in AL/NL history to win batting titles in each of his first two seasons. He received votes in the AL Most Valuable Player balloting in each season from 1964-71 and finished his career with a .304 batting average.

Buck O’Neil

Buck O’Neil

Buck O’Neil played, managed, coached, scouted and served as an executive for nearly eight decades – but his incredible legacy expands far beyond just baseball. O’Neil got his start in semipro ball before spending time with various barnstorming and minor league clubs. He broke into the Negro American League with the Memphis Red Sox in 1937, then latched on at first base for the Kansas City Monarchs in 1938. He would remain with the club for nearly two decades. From 1939-42, the Monarchs captured four consecutive Negro American League pennants, sweeping the Homestead Grays in the Negro League World Series in 1942. In 1948, O’Neil was named player-manager of the Monarchs – a role he would hold until 1955. O’Neil departed Kansas City in 1955 and signed on as a scout for the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs promoted O’Neil to their major league coaching staff in 1962, making him the first Black coach to serve on an AL or NL roster. A beloved champion of the game and gifted storyteller, O’Neil helped establish the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City in 1990. O’Neil passed away on Oct. 6, 2006.

David Ortiz

David Ortiz

David Ortiz played 20 seasons for the Twins and Red Sox. A 10-time All-Star and eight-time winner of the Edgar Martinez Award presented to the most outstanding designated hitter, Ortiz powered a Boston team that won three World Series titles in 10 seasons after the franchise had gone 86 years without a championship. A seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner who finished in the Top 4 of the AL MVP voting each year from 2004-07, Ortiz led the league in RBI three times and reached the 30-home run mark in 10 seasons, finishing with 541 round-trippers. He retired as one of only four players with at least 500 home runs and 600 doubles and his 1,192 extra base hits are tied for eighth all-time. His 20 walk-off hits in the regular season are the third-most in MLB history, and his 485 home runs as a DH are the most by any player at the position. Ortiz hit .289 with 17 homers and 61 RBI in 85 career postseason games, earning ALCS MVP honors in 2004 and the World Series MVP Award in 2013.

The Induction Ceremony will be shown live on MLB Network, which has televised the event every year since its launch in 2009. The Induction Ceremony will also be shown via webcast at MLB.com.

The Hall of Fame Awards Presentation will be held as a private event at 3 p.m. on July 23 and simulcast live at Doubleday Field. It will feature the presentation of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award for writers to ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian and the posthumous honoring of Jack Graney with the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasters. The simulcast of the Awards Presentation is free and open to the public. Additional free programming at Doubleday Field will be available on Saturday leading into the Awards Presentation, weather permitting. Programming at Doubleday Field will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with seating available on a first-come basis through the simulcast of the Awards Presentation.

Also on Saturday, July 23, the Hall of Fame Parade of Legends returns to provide fans with more thrills. Hall of Famers will ride down Main Street en route to a private reception at the Museum during the 6 p.m. parade. The Parade of Legends will also feature an appearance by members of Cooperstown Youth Baseball and Softball 12u teams, music from the award-winning Baldwinsville High School band and the Cooperstown Veterans Color Guard.

The Sunday, July 24 Induction Ceremony will take place on the grounds outside of the Clark Sports Center, which is located on lower Susquehanna Avenue. Free shuttles will transport fans from the corner of Main and Fair streets in the village of Cooperstown to the Induction Site starting at 8 a.m. Follow the Hall of Fame on Twitter @baseballhall for the latest updates.

The site of the Induction Ceremony is located just one mile south of the Hall of Fame, and the short walk provides a picturesque view of the homes of Cooperstown. Please note that professional interpreters will be provided for the hearing impaired. The event will be held outdoors rain or shine, unless severe weather forces the cancellation of the Ceremony.

The Ceremony is expected to last more than three hours. Lawn seating free of charge. Reserved seating options are available at the Museum’s Contributor, President’s Circle and Benefactor Membership levels – call 607.547.0397 for more information. A blanket or lawn chair is recommended for comfortable viewing. As the weather in Cooperstown can be warm in July, it is recommended that visitors bring a cap and sunscreen. The Commemorative Hall of Fame Weekend Program, Museum memberships and official Class of 2022 merchandise are available for purchase at the Retail and Membership Tent located at the Induction site, open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Refreshments are sold at the site and water is provided complimentary to visitors.

Family activities scheduled throughout Hall of Fame Weekend 2022 include the following special events:

PLAY Ball with Ozzie Smith – with special guests: Ozzie Smith returns in a fundraiser to support the Hall of Fame’s educational mission with a unique opportunity for fans, featuring Ozzie’s Hall of Fame teammate Cal Ripken Jr. and Jim Thome. This event features non-stop interaction at each station with a living legend and includes special mementos. Space is limited. The donation is $1,000 per person, with Hall of Fame Members admitted for $750. To reserve your spot, please call 607-547-0385. 8 a.m., Friday, July 22.

Hall of Fame Parade of Legends: Join the pageantry and excitement as the Hall of Famers ride down Main Street on their way to a private reception at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Main Street, 6 p.m., Saturday, July 23.

Legends of the Game Roundtable: The living members of the Class of 2022, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva and David Ortiz, participate in the Legends of the Game Roundtable event on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown. Free shuttles will transport fans from the corner of Main and Fair streets in the village of Cooperstown to the Induction Site starting at 8 a.m. This event is for Members only and costs $10 for adults and $5 for juniors (under 12 years old). Tickets are available to members by calling 607.547.0397. Grounds of the Clark Sports Center, 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 25.

Museum Members are afforded special opportunities throughout the Weekend. As a nonprofit institution, membership support advances the Museum’s commitment to preserve the National Pastime and aids in the preservation of artifacts and archival materials that document the rich history of America’s game. Additionally, membership packages are wonderful and unique gifts for friends and family. Members enjoy many privileges, including free admission to the Hall of Fame year-round. To learn more about the program and its many benefits, please click here.

The Museum maintains the following Hall of Fame Weekend hours: Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Plaque Gallery closes at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday); Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Advance tickets are not necessary but are available by contacting the Hall of Fame at 888-425-5633 . For Hall of Fame Members, doors open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and at 8 a.m. on Monday. As always, Hall of Fame Members receive free admission. A special Members-only entrance eliminates the need to wait in line. Interested parties may enroll in the Membership program in advance or at the Museum.

Parking will be extremely limited in Cooperstown during Hall of Fame Weekend. As is the case throughout the summer, the village will make parking and trolley service available at three trolley lots in Cooperstown. The Cooperstown Trolley will provide transit to the Baseball Hall of Fame and Doubleday Field from three different locations: the Red Lot on Route 28 (Glen Avenue) at Maple Street; the Blue Lot on Route 28 just south of Cooperstown; and the Yellow Lot on Route 80 at the upper parking lot of the Fenimore Art Museum.

Two special paid parking lots will be available only on Sunday, July 24. These lots are located adjacent to the Blue Trolley Lot on Linden Avenue (paid lot is Cy Young Lot) and on Route 33 just east of the Induction Site (paid lot is the Hank Aaron Lot). Trolley service extends to the Cy Young Lot but neither Trolley nor bus service extends to the Hank Aaron Lot.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has teamed up with Sports Travel and Tours to offer baseball fans a one-stop opportunity to purchase Hall of Fame Induction Weekend travel packages. For more information or to plan a trip to Cooperstown, please call 1-888-310-HALL (4255). Membership participants receive a 5% discount on all their baseball travel packages.