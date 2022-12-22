Hall of Fame Honors Long-Tenured Staff Members

From left, Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark, Rick Kelly, Chris Burditt, Milo Stewart Jr., Diane Adams, Claudette Scrafford, Evan Chase, Becky Ashe, Helen Stiles and Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch. (Photo by Jon Shestakofsky/National Baseball Hall of Fame)

COOPERSTOWN—Eight staff members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum were honored on Monday, December 12 for reaching service milestones in an event hosted by Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark and President Josh Rawitch. The eight staff members and their years of service are: Becky Ashe, administrative and events associate, 35 years; Helen Stiles, senior acquisition and cataloging specialist, 35 years; Rick Kelly, security manager, 30 years; Milo Stewart Jr., staff photographer, 30 years; Evan Chase, director of security and facilities, 20 years; Chris Burditt, facilities manager, 20 years; Claudette Scrafford, manuscript archivist, 20 years; and Diane Adams, museum store manager, 15 years.